Tems Announces Groundbreaking Mentorship Program for Women in Music: The Leading Vibe

Tems is no stranger to big moves. Going from alt-leaning darling to multiple Grammy winner, the artist has been delving deeper into the rich crater of business choices that will undoubtedly solidify her as one of the most forward-thinking minds of her generation. But even by Tems' high standards as a musician and celebrity, her latest investment has the potential to become an industry gamechanger, spawning an impact that will surely outlive the 30-year-old artist.

As part of her efforts to democratize the music industry, Tems will launch the Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform dedicated to championing women within the scene. According to reports , women are significantly underrepresented in the music industry, with only 22 percent of musicians worldwide being women. Tems, who's one of the most successful artists of the new generation, definitely has a lot of tips and tools that will prove crucial to any emerging woman artist. "Across Africa, I've seen firsthand how much talent exists, and how many female musical talents still face barriers at every stage. The Leading Vibe Initiative is my commitment to changing that reality," she tells OkayAfrica.

Debuting this August, Leading Vibe will be a purposeful initiative that showcases the intricacies of the music industry to rising artists, producers, and songwriters, drawing on the rich experience base of Tems and her managers, Muyiwa Awoniyi and Wale Davies. It will start from Tems' hometown of Lagos and expand to other African cities throughout the year, and eventually to other major cities across the globe.