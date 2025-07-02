Tems Announces Groundbreaking Mentorship Program for Women in Music: The Leading Vibe
Starting this August, the Nigerian Artist's new program seeks to make the music industry more inclusive for women.
Temsis no stranger to big moves. Going from alt-leaning darling to multiple Grammy winner, the artist has been delving deeper into the rich crater ofbusiness choices that will undoubtedly solidify her as one of the most forward-thinking minds of her generation. But even by Tems' high standards as a musician and celebrity, her latest investment has the potential to become an industry gamechanger, spawning an impact that will surely outlive the 30-year-old artist.
As part of her efforts to democratize the music industry, Tems will launch the Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform dedicated to championing women within the scene. According toreports, women are significantly underrepresented in the music industry, with only 22 percent of musicians worldwide being women. Tems, who's one of the most successful artists of the new generation, definitely has a lot of tips and tools that will prove crucial to any emerging woman artist.
"Across Africa, I've seen firsthand how much talent exists, and how many female musical talents still face barriers at every stage. The Leading Vibe Initiative is my commitment to changing that reality," she tells OkayAfrica.
Debuting this August, Leading Vibe will be a purposeful initiative that showcases the intricacies of the music industry to rising artists, producers, and songwriters, drawing on the rich experience base of Tems and her managers,Muyiwa Awoniyiand Wale Davies. It will start from Tems' hometown of Lagos and expand to other African cities throughout the year, and eventually to other major cities across the globe.
Tems launches Leading Vibe Initiative
Bet Bettencourt
"My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry," she says. "By opening doors and building a real community, we can equip more women with the tools, resources, and networks they need to break barriers, amplify their voice, and shape the future of the global music industry."
The inaugural program is scheduled to take place between August 8 and 9, with an intimate event followed by a comprehensive day-long event that will include workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions, all designed to provide participants with a multidimensional perspective on the music industry. Afterwards, the Leading Vibe will continue to support and counsel on the creative and business aspects of music.
"It's a movement, it's a network. It's a wave built for women by women, from the continent to the world."
No doubt a groundbreaking initiative, this reveals an incredible practicality from Tems as she takes action towards leveling the entry base for women artists. As we've seen from her success and that of other women stars likeAyra Starrand Uncle Waffles, the sound and perspective ofwomen artists have all it takes to propel Afrobeats into a greater future.
By taking on this exciting and no doubt challenging task, Tems has again taken the lead, proving that she'll always put her money and resources where her mouth is. Or in this case, where her heart is.
Visit here to learn more and apply.
