Burna Boy's Latest Single, 'Money Play,' Is Here
The African Giant blesses our ears with one more banger before the year comes to an end.
With this holiday season underway, Burna Boy is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
Nigeria's own released his newest track, "Money Play" on Christmas Eve—rightfully dubbing himself as "Santa Burna" on Twitter—the night before he shut down his sold-out concert in Lagos.
In "Money Play," produced by Mr. Kleb, Burna salutes and toasts himself leveling up to the affluent life in a mid-tempo vibe in line with his afrofusion sound that blew us away with his Grammy-nominated album, African Giant.
"I'm highlighting the importance of moving with the 'cheese' at all times," he says in a press release shared with Pitchfork. "'No dey carry money play' is a word of advice/stern warning to never lose the hustle mentality."
According to a thread of contextual tweets from BHQ Media, Burna also mentions in "Money Play" that those who try to compete "will only be chasing shadows as he now lives where money lives," while not failing to mention that it's a blessing to be one of influence. "His entrance into any gathering means the atmosphere will have a feel of good quality music that he is known for," BHQ Media continues.
The artwork for the single is also consistent with the visual rollout of the album, as Burna tapped artist Sajjad Mussa to translate his message through a gold and silver coin.
"[I] designed this with a heavy intention to create a coin that would pull from African embellishments and patterns not typically seen on coins," Mussa states on Instagram.
Listen to "Money Play" via Youtube, Apple Music and Spotify below.
