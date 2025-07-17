Malawi’s Refugee Crisis Deepens as UNHCR Scales Back Support

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is scaling back its presence at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in central Malawi, following severe funding shortages that have forced a reduction in food assistance, healthcare, and other essential programs. Where once tens of thousands relied on these core services, now over 57,000 residents, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi, are left facing growing uncertainty. With the camp stretched far beyond its intended capacity, both humanitarian agencies and local authorities are under increasing pressure.

Dzaleka Refugee Camp was established in 1994 to accommodate people fleeing violence in the Great Lakes region. Initially designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 people, it has grown into Malawi’s only official refugee camp, hosting more than five times its intended population. Over the years, it has depended heavily on support from UNHCR and other aid organizations to meet basic needs.

Only 12 Percent of Needed Funds Received Although no formal announcement has been made about a complete withdrawal, a recent update from UNHCR indicates that the agency has received only 12 percent of the $26.3 million needed to operate in Malawi this year. This shortfall has led to significant cutbacks in services. Clinics within Dzaleka are reporting stockouts of essential medicines, and several partner NGOs have withdrawn support. Additionally, programs providing training and livelihood support have been suspended. The World Food Programme has also been affected; it has reduced monthly cash support from MK 18,000 ($10) to MK 15,000 ($8) per person and warned that, without additional funding, even this may come to an end.

Life inside Dzaleka: Coping with the cuts Some residents speak to OkayAfrica about how the withdrawal has reshaped everyday life inside the camp. “My mother has been quite ill lately, but the clinics here can’t help her,” says Fazili Sulu, a Congolese-born musician who lives in Dzaleka with his parents and two siblings. “They only treat things like malaria or headaches. For anything else, we have to find a way to get her to Lilongwe.” Known by his stage name “SULLU,” he says the cost and stress of travelling outside the camp for medical care are taking a toll on his family.

Sullu tells OkayAfrica that things have been deteriorating at Dzaleka for a long time, not just since the recent cuts. What frustrates him the most is the sense of being trapped. He isn't allowed to leave the camp to seek work or explore opportunities. If given the chance, he says, he would love to integrate into Malawian society and live with dignity. However, under Malawi's encampment policy, his movement is restricted, and like many others in the camp, his future remains suspended in limbo.





David Bin Wakandwa is a pianist and gospel musician living with his family of six at Dzaleka. His story is similar to Sullu’s; he is responsible for five people: his younger siblings, a niece whose mom passed away, and his wife and daughter. “The money we receive from the UNHCR can only pay for 50kg of maize meal and charcoal. After that, we have to find a way to afford relish and cooking oil.” When asked how he can afford relish, the side dish that accompanies the maize meal staple, he says, “Sometimes I do some farming, but the rains were not enough this year, and I didn’t harvest anything.” It seems all the odds are against him, and he worries about what will happen with the camp. Bin Wakandwa is a deeply religious man who draws strength from his faith to get through difficult times. He says the challenges he faces only push him forward, especially knowing he will likely be at the refugee camp for a long time. His wife and daughter were both born in the camp, and even if life doesn’t change much for them, he still hopes and wants the best for his family.

Government’s stance: Repatriation and encampment As humanitarian organizations scale back operations, the Malawian government has found itself under mounting pressure. In May 2025, The Times Group Malawi reported that officials were considering the possibility of repatriating some refugees, particularly those from Rwanda and Burundi, as a response to the growing strain on national resources. The proposal sparked concern from rights groups, who warned that repatriation must be voluntary and carried out under international protection standards, especially given the complex political situations from which many refugees fled. At the same time, the government has maintained its strict encampment policy, forcing thousands of refugees who had settled in urban areas back into Dzaleka since 2023. While officials argue this ensures better oversight and access to aid, both UNHCR and human rights organizations have criticized the move, citing the camp’s already overstretched infrastructure and the heightened risk of further destabilization.