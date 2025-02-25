Thabang Molaba is South Africa's Leading Man in the Making

The actor opens up about his journey from Netflix's ‘Blood & Water’ to sharing the screen with A-list stars.

Actor Thabang Molaba seated in orange chair against red wall with classic film posters, wearing white tee and black leather vest in stylish bedroom setting.

Thabang Molaba

Photo Credit: Thabang Molaba


He's often seen as an enigma of sorts. You can't quite catch what it is about him, yet there's something there. Perhaps he possesses the stardust that cloaks some of the world's impactful talents. The palpable obsession you get as a viewer when you can't keep your eyes off your favorite musician, actor, or DJ. One thing is clear: he's had 'it' from the beginning.

When I get on a Zoom call withThabang Molaba one late afternoon, he seems calm, seemingly contemplative, and cozy in a simple grey tee shirt. The 30-year-old actor is a product of the lush landscapes of his hometown, Harrismith, in the Free State province. He initially grew to public acclaim in what seemed like a slow brew and then all at once.

Molaba sharpened his acting skills on some of South Africa's most popular television shows,appearing in titles likeThe Queen, Ring of Lies, and Diamond City. However, his impact grabbed the public's attention when he appeared as the character KB Molapo on Netflix'sBlood and Water. The show became a fast favorite in South Africa and globally, imbuing the young creative with the golden ticket of being a "Netflix actor."

In November 2024, he turned his fanbase upside down with a simplephoto dump on Instagram. Molaba had cracked his big break. Appearing alongside Rosamund Pike, Jesse Eisenberg, and Dave Franco – Molaba had been cast in a role in the popular magical franchise Now You See Me. The third franchise installment wasconfirmed to be in production, with a release date of November 2025.

OkayAfrica connected with Molaba to discuss his meandering journey to the top of the international acting industry.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OkayAfrica: People who see you now might easily see a polished and trained actor. Has this always been the passion?

Thabang Molaba: It has always been acting. But it didn't start that way because Black parents don't always support artistic career paths.

I studied Logistics and Supply Chain at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria. At the same time, I was going to castings and auditions for commercials and modeling. I fell in love with this side of my passion. After graduating, I gave my parents the paper [certificate] and asked for a year off to pursue my dream. The deal was that I'd return to school if it didn't work out in a year. This was in 2017. That's when I got my first acting gig.

What is your background like, and where you grew up?

I moved to Johannesburg in 2017 after graduation. Before studying for three years, I was in my hometown, Harrismith. It's a region in South Africa called the Free State. I was born in Bethlehem, another town in the same area, but my family stayed in Harrismith.

Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Harrismith are my main stomping grounds. However, I plan on living in other areas of the world at large soon.

Actor Molaba in tan sweater against dark red background.

Thabang Molaba

Photo Credit: Thabang Molaba

You've been acting since 2018 and 2019 but became hyper-visible to the South African public on Netflix's Blood & Water. What was that experience like?

It was life-changing, man. It was a learning curve that became like a paradigm shift for me. That's when I realized that some people are doing this on a different level than I'm used to.

More than anything, I was learning. Gambit Films believed in me, and so did the director. I appreciate that they saw something in me, which made me realize that there was room to elevate for sure.

With this type of work comes a great deal of attention. When did it first start for you?

One of the first times was more so being "Insta-famous," if you'd like to put it that way. In 2014, when I was doing my first year, there was a lot of attention on social media, even in Pretoria.

You don't think about it when you're from a small town like Harrismith. When you're in the big city, it's a different story. I also took the modeling thing seriously back then, so it was very much about the look as well.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations?

You know there’s quite a lot. From South Africa, I’d say my friend Sandile Mahlangu, Thuso Mbedu, Loyiso Macdonald, Lemogang Tsipa and Sello Maake-ka-Ncube. Internationally, I’d say Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Cillian Murphy, Timothee Chalamet and Jesse Eisenberg.

Let's talk about that moment in November. Out of nowhere, Thabang drops this photo dump on social media, revealing you'd just completed filming a major Hollywood production alongside A-list actors. How did that come about?

It was exciting to get the news that I got the role. But for me, it was always in the making, in the background. You know? People don't know I've been working on getting a leg into Hollywood for the past three years.

I've been traveling there, taking a few meetings, and nothing has happened for the past three years. The work was really centered around learning the craft and the accent.

When I got the role, it was like, yes! There we go: this is the start of something. I've only broken through the surface. There's still a lot a lot of work to be done. This, for me, was like, 'Hey, look, you're going in the right direction.'

What was your biggest takeaway from being on that set?

When you get on set with actors and performers of that caliber, you think they're going to be like the "thing" we all see in the celebrity of it all. More than anything, I was taken by the kindness and humility. They were hugely receptive to me. I wasn't expecting someone like Rosamund Pike to treat me like she did. Or a Jesse Eisenberg or Woody Harrelson to be so forthcoming. I had such a great experience. People remember when you treat them well. People remember when you make them feel good; that was my greatest takeaway.

In terms of the film, what are you most excited for people to see?

All I can say is that you've got to watch it and it'll be something totally different. It'll be exciting.

Now, let's get nosy. What are a few things people don't know about you?

People don't know that I'm a really good dancer. I'm talking about being a part of crews and the whole nine yards. I was destined to be in the arts, to be honest.

What are your current favorite listens?

The first one I've been pumping is "Ematshwaleni" by Kususa and ANATII. They feature MaWhoo, Noxolo Ngema, and King Deetoy. I also really like Toosi's "Champs Élysées" featuring Gunna. The last one is like a mix of Amapiano and Gospel. It's a song called "Nasempini" by Kabza De Small and Spirit of Praise. He features Ayanda Ntanzi, DJ Maphorisa, and Stakev on there.

