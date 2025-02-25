Thabang Molaba is South Africa's Leading Man in the Making

He's often seen as an enigma of sorts. You can't quite catch what it is about him, yet there's something there. Perhaps he possesses the stardust that cloaks some of the world's impactful talents. The palpable obsession you get as a viewer when you can't keep your eyes off your favorite musician, actor, or DJ. One thing is clear: he's had 'it' from the beginning.

When I get on a Zoom call with Thabang Molaba one late afternoon, he seems calm, seemingly contemplative, and cozy in a simple grey tee shirt. The 30-year-old actor is a product of the lush landscapes of his hometown, Harrismith, in the Free State province. He initially grew to public acclaim in what seemed like a slow brew and then all at once.

Molaba sharpened his acting skills on some of South Africa's most popular television shows, appearing in titles like The Queen, Ring of Lies, and Diamond City. However, his impact grabbed the public's attention when he appeared as the character KB Molapo on Netflix's Blood and Water . The show became a fast favorite in South Africa and globally, imbuing the young creative with the golden ticket of being a "Netflix actor."

In November 2024, he turned his fanbase upside down with a simple photo dump on Instagram. Molaba had cracked his big break. Appearing alongside Rosamund Pike, Jesse Eisenberg, and Dave Franco – Molaba had been cast in a role in the popular magical franchise Now You See Me. The third franchise installment was confirmed to be in production, with a release date of November 2025.

OkayAfrica connected with Molaba to discuss his meandering journey to the top of the international acting industry.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OkayAfrica: People who see you now might easily see a polished and trained actor. Has this always been the passion?

Thabang Molaba: It has always been acting. But it didn't start that way because Black parents don't always support artistic career paths.

I studied Logistics and Supply Chain at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria. At the same time, I was going to castings and auditions for commercials and modeling. I fell in love with this side of my passion. After graduating, I gave my parents the paper [certificate] and asked for a year off to pursue my dream. The deal was that I'd return to school if it didn't work out in a year. This was in 2017. That's when I got my first acting gig.

What is your background like, and where you grew up?

I moved to Johannesburg in 2017 after graduation. Before studying for three years, I was in my hometown, Harrismith. It's a region in South Africa called the Free State. I was born in Bethlehem, another town in the same area, but my family stayed in Harrismith.

Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Harrismith are my main stomping grounds. However, I plan on living in other areas of the world at large soon.