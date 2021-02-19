Muzi Set to Premiere Live Cave Performance
South African musician Muzi has announced the premiere of his special performance live from the Clarence caves in the Free State.
South African singer and producer Muzi has announced his new performance will be staged from the Clarence caves in the Free State. The unconventional artist is set to premiere the live show on his YouTube channel on the 24th of February.
Muzi, who is known for his unique sound, will present a 25-minute performance shot in one of South Africa's idyllic spiritual caves which border the Lesotho Kingdom. The natural set has seen many generations pass through from the first people of South Africa to modern day shamans. Music fans can anticipate a refreshing performance which merges Muzi's Afrofusion sound, his high-energy and the scenic background of nature. Muzi will be performing a selection of his best singles including "Stimela Segolide" which is a wavy, heavy-bass song that highlights the exploitation of South Africa's Black labour force.
Muzi first broke onto the music scene with his album Afrovision which blended kwaito, hip-hop, house and his distinct Zulu harmonising. His last album Zeno dropped in 2019 and received a South African Music Award nomination for "Best Alternative Album". According to Le Afrinique, Muzi's performance will be live on his YouTube channel at 19:00 South African Time on Wednesday, 24 February. The performance will also be streamed on Lost Resort Twitch channel at 09:00 Pacific Standard Time and 12:00 Eastern Standard Time.
