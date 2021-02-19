south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 19, 2021 03:16AM EST
Image supplied by the artist.

South African artist Muzi at the Clarence caves in the Free State, South Africa.

Muzi Set to Premiere Live Cave Performance

South African musician Muzi has announced the premiere of his special performance live from the Clarence caves in the Free State.

South African singer and producer Muzi has announced his new performance will be staged from the Clarence caves in the Free State. The unconventional artist is set to premiere the live show on his YouTube channel on the 24th of February.

Read: Muzi's 'Afrovision' Album is the Soundtrack to "Real-Life Wakanda"

Muzi, who is known for his unique sound, will present a 25-minute performance shot in one of South Africa's idyllic spiritual caves which border the Lesotho Kingdom. The natural set has seen many generations pass through from the first people of South Africa to modern day shamans. Music fans can anticipate a refreshing performance which merges Muzi's Afrofusion sound, his high-energy and the scenic background of nature. Muzi will be performing a selection of his best singles including "Stimela Segolide" which is a wavy, heavy-bass song that highlights the exploitation of South Africa's Black labour force.

Muzi first broke onto the music scene with his album Afrovision which blended kwaito, hip-hop, house and his distinct Zulu harmonising. His last album Zeno dropped in 2019 and received a South African Music Award nomination for "Best Alternative Album". According to Le Afrinique, Muzi's performance will be live on his YouTube channel at 19:00 South African Time on Wednesday, 24 February. The performance will also be streamed on Lost Resort Twitch channel at 09:00 Pacific Standard Time and 12:00 Eastern Standard Time.

From Your Site Articles
afrofusion electronic music muzi south africa south african music
News Brief
Still from YouTube.

Focalistic Drops 'Ke Star' Remix Featuring Davido

South African hip-hop artist Focalistic has officially released the highly anticipated 'Ke Star' remix featuring Davido.

South Africa's genre-bending artist, Focalistic, has dropped the highly anticipated remix for his platinum single "Ke Star" which features Davido. This comes after Focalistic and Davido teased music fans on Twitter with a short sound clip of "Ke Star" remix earlier in the week. The "Ke Star" remix follows from Focalistic's latest album project Sghubu Ses Excellent which dropped in December last year.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Musa Mseleku’s Empire And The Cracks of Polygamy

The South African reality TV programs 'Uthando Nest'hembu' and 'Mnakwethu Happily Ever After?' show intimate details of polygamy from different perspectives. In current seasons, one thing is clear—polygamy is a challenging arrangement.