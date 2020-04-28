Netflix's 'Queen Sono' to Return for Second Season
Following a wildly successful first season, Netflix has announced that Africa's first Original Series, 'Queen Sono,' will return for a second season.
Netflix has recently announced that its first African Original Series Queen Sono will be renewed for a second season. The six-part spy-thriller, written by Kagiso Lediga and starring Pearl Thusi as the lead actress alongside Vuyo Dabula, Chiedza Mhende and Kate Liquorish, premiered at the end of February and received rave reviews across the board.
The first season of Queen Sono was undeniably explosive. The audience was introduced to Queen (Thusi), a secret agent for the Special Operations Group (SOG). We gradually began to understand her relentless quest to find the person that killed her political activist-mother and the forces which wanted to keep the truth buried for as long as possible.
While the series itself is centred on Queen and her complex life, the story arch involving Russian heiress Ekaterina Gromova (Liquorish) and the pan-Africanist rebel Shandu (Dabula), is admittedly far more gripping than that of the main character. Add to that Mhende's fierce portrayal of Queen's boss Miri, and it's hardly surprising that the production is set to return for its second season.
The second season will see Queen continuing to search for the truth as her newfound need for revenge takes her on a mission across Africa in addition to dealing with her family's past and complicated love life.
Speaking about his brainchild returning to the screen, Lediga says, "I am so excited by the appetite for African stories and that Netflix is continuing to partner with us to bring to life the next chapter of Queen's story and showcase it to the world."
The premiere date for the second season is still to be announced. In the meantime, if you haven't watched the first season as yet, we've got you covered. Watch Queen Sono on Netflix here.
