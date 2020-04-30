Sneak Peak: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'

netflix original
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 30, 2020 06:08AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Netflix Announces its Second African Original Series 'JIVA!'

Netflix's next African Original Series 'JIVA!' is a dance drama series starring South African actress Noxolo Dlamini as the lead.

Netflix is certainly making good on its commitment to release more content from the African continent. Off the heels of its wildly successful first African Original Series Queen Sono starring Pearl Thusi, the streaming giant has announced that it's now working on its next African Original Series titled JIVA!. The dance drama series will again be lead by a South African female actress, Noxolo Dlamini, in addition to a strong, star-studded supporting cast.

A few days ago, Netflix announced that Queen Sono had been renewed for a second season. Not only do fans have that to look forward to, they can now begin counting down till the next bad-ass African Original Series launches on the streaming platform.

JIVA!, a South African slang term which translates to 'dance', is a drama series which will tell the story of a talented street dancer called Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a complex love life, realises that her choreography could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban. However, in order to succeed, she must first overcome her fears, thrash her rivals and attempt to resolve some of the problems in her family.

Dlamini, who will play the lead a role, has starred in the stage production of the 1992 classic film Sarafina as well as popular local series Isibaya. She will be joined by Candice Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Stella Dlangalala, Zamani Mbatha and veteran actor Tony Kgoroge, among many others.

Further details of production and premiere dates are still to be announced.

Watch a sneak preview of Netflix's JIVA! below:

JIVA! Announcement | Netflix www.youtube.com

south africa jiva noxolo dlamini dance television netflix original
