Sneak Peak: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'

TNS "Ibhari" (featuring Luqua)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2KldnFqUxi8vkU58Ond9Gy" id="6e183" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34a5437426c6ab08812367d053664c66" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>TNS takes inspiration from maskandi in his latest single "Ibhari." If the late Bhekumuzi Luthuli ever sang over house beats, he'd probably sound like TNS in this song.<span></span><br></p>
Ason "God Mode" (ft. Reason)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:37Pr4IX2FMLJhktJvGexwr" id="f66e9" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d6d542117f07c4e80e06053b508cf550" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Reason joins Ason for a showcase of raps and character over a trap instrumental with a pulverizing bassline.<br></p>
ASAP Shembe "Belela Mina" (featuring Fireman R5 and Enkei)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:2EDjB6bQgcvnPtPgHnHS2e" id="c18b9" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b0119e21f2982cb2d637acbe3eac96e" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A standout track from ASAP Shembe's stellar debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/0POL3AH6le4jCz1HtukYEC?si=QnDdGHrJSaybTk64NkUffQ" target="_blank"><em>Amarekere</em></a>.<br></p>
J Smash "Hyenas" (featuting Jay Hood, Lucasraps, Mass The Difference, Touchline, Dibi, Indigo Stella)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:7l8xn8rod1s9ClRHcsxabP" id="a6f65" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3a60c7d8a128b3f6c1776e93e9b760a" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><strong>J Smash</strong> assembles a lineup of lyricists for a pleasing posse cut from his latest EP<em> <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5XgjWO5Dz68n46kEo2v4r7?si=rFTCIV6zTnOOCDHkqh9QzA" target="_blank">Monumental</a></em>.<br></p>
Stogie T "The Making" (ft. Ziyon)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1zjNBEP5udttAc2GzgpDTi" id="4039d" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b6248ccac8b338c4045adc607db9419" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Stogie T uses his love for cigars to tell his life story over a minimalist instrumental characterized by mellow keys and a healthy bassline.<br></p>
KLY "Cashflow" (featuring Focalistic)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:2Prn0QnCthOVRsnHAKxmHN" id="c1b4e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="065ae57f15c9ecab36cf5b75f9af69b7" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>KLY returns with an oxymoronic banger that doubles as a smoothie. An unlikely collaboration you never knew you needed.<br></p>
Buli "Can I Kick It" (featuring Amarafleur)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:2SGS938sjJTuvIhTWoHIVN" id="622bb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb132dbeff45c1eb89a5715da025387f" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Amarafleur sounds at home over electronic production from Buli on "Can I KickIt" from Buli's new <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/2SGS938sjJTuvIhTWoHIVN?si=Hkp-cI5GRQGgtdI55bEH0A" target="_blank">Blue LP</a></em>.<br></p>
Priddy Ugly "Durag"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:4ynIRlzVYxdS4JCmGaid9O" id="7bde2" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e38fdf27b1aca7d6cd0cdada2a318fb" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Priddy Ugly turns a <a href="https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2020-01-29-watch--lol-kabza-de-small-is-psed-that-someone-called-his-durag-a-doek/" target="_blank">Twitter moment</a> by amapiano frontman Kabza De Small into an ice-cold trap banger on "Durag" from his latest EP <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3n8cY60hk46pdfSnMOktLY?si=9n1pEoGfRMuqE2mgCDoMTA" target="_blank">Lockdown Extended</a></em>.<br></p>
DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small "Suka" (featuring Busiswa)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:7uqSYboRuF4KUuPaD8zhuS" id="26c33" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f67e8f852079da47d194fb2421e5acf6" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A smoky amapiano banger by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small graced by the big personality of Busiswa. <br></p>
Sun-El Musican "Uhuru" (featuring Azana)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0Bl8N02J5qjjLRk2SlH3Jc" id="7a891" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="30d4b984312cd0e3fa7abb0c8f66c4f4" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Azana weaves social commentary over rich production by <strong>Sun-El Musician </strong>in another potential by the producer who doesn't miss.<br></p>
Elizeé "What's Good (Outro)"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:5EPeLv9jG6OYRaORTrXOpE" id="dc639" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ec597d0c1191c0465dd1a4065349224" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Elize<a target="_blank">é</a> opens up about the ambivalence of life on the come-up while facing personal challenges over fitting production in the outro for his new EP <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2ZqUsv2s7KYoarkmmeeB91?si=-oaODxdfSMGYt7cJ7iMXNw" target="_blank">BLK SHP</a></em>.<br></p>
Audiomarc (featuring Nasty C) "Audio Czzle"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:6MFE4JxDutyzsqdA5vIIzZ" id="072fc" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1348a4c16d15c375fb27928dd7c16032" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><strong>Nasty C </strong>and his deejay have a banger in their hands—<strong>Nasty C </strong>is evidently having fun with his craft over a song that switches beats twice.<br></p>
Insertcoinz "Sad Machines"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:38U10A9kxX7KsRacOMLekk" id="a0aff" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b182abc539ef2c9f5d1d5cffdf2f1825" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The lines between EDM and kwaito are blurred on the second song from Insertcoinz' EP<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/36nAn97JrZnr5UBjY6AmuC?si=BzO42ex1R1e86dATEdv5Lg" target="_blank"><em> Good and Nice</em></a>.<span></span><br></p>
Muzi "Phuma (Bad Self)"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6c2f858742d8f3a47e645466cb8a59ef"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_saIfLDUk3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Muzi epitomizes black boy joy in the video for "Phuma (Bad Self)," a song in which he references South Africa's bubblegum pop music which was popular in the 80s and early 90s.<br></p>
Focalistic (featuring Zingah) "Patrice Motsepe"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0xEzHV9h3kjV5O6mE8q9Il" id="4a4fa" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7a684c1afc4ffb753766e743fcf10db" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Sonically, "Patrice Motsepe" references old school kwaito and amapiano, two genres <strong>Focalistic</strong> is fond of. Together with his guest <strong>Zingah</strong>, they rap about their aspirations of getting as rich as the South African billionaire.<br></p>
Sibu Nzuza "Thinta Thinta" (ft. Mnqobi Yazo)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:6qZwgykvbfD4zvioDONVeO" id="23c8e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59262e357bfae3696f688beeb1068dd6" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A satisfying cauldron of multiple genres—part EDM, part pop, part Afrobeats and part amazing.<br></p>
Ganja Beatz (featuring Costa Titch and FonZo) "ISH"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:5cSU3DTJh12DdTtAzwQDcl" id="7796d" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c04ac5aa1397c7d730b2a0a4b923a93" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A collaboration by rappers from two different walks of life (and rap) clash in this new Ganja Beatz fire cracker.<span></span><br></p>
Moonga K. "Heartbeat 8"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:7KC1ivoC6YsXtz9NM1NMEw" id="07f31" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="530aeda963dc093c940fe0a692dcc436" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Moonga K. celebrates love with the soothing "Heartbeat 8."<br></p>
Sam Turpin "Cloud City"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:75DDhvRludUpgj19unzyAT" id="26ec3" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35e11931a7913fbea7122de4482c34da" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Sam Turpin sounds convincing over lo-fi production in his latest single<br></p>
Zoë Modiga "UMDALI"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3WFU22OI1ZHjOCaEXlRpJB" id="26a93" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99429cafaafe2175f418cba32f73c740" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>As usual<strong>, Zoë Modiga</strong> offers a positive outlook on life in her latest single "UMDALI." And the overall quality of the song is unmatched.<br></p>
DJ Lag (featuring Moonchild Sanelly) "Uhuru Dis"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d56026f299018c84bed6a4b22648db8b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zrm4Sa_vIUQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>DJ Lag highlights "Uhuru Dis" from his 2019 EP <em>Uhuru </em>with a creative music video the artist and his team have deemed the first <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/premiere-dj-lag-and-moonchild-sanelly-gqom-musical-/" target="_blank">gqom musical</a>.<br></p>
Marcus Harvey "Be Right Back"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1yShhZi89JK1RC7vZAvTWH" id="bb108" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="136212cac0cb182aeadc929d527e981c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><strong>Marcus Harvey</strong> croons over moody trap production on "Be Right Back" from his EP<em> I Am Marcus Harvey</em>.<br></p>
Tshego "With My Bros"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a499caa4e12c6fabc189621d6d8c3cd5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/99po25a5h7k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This month, "With My Bros" from Tshego's 2019 album <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tshego-pink-panther-interview-south-african-hip-hop/" target="_blank">Pink Panther</a></em> is treated to an emotive visual that comes with cameos from <strong>Nadia Nakai</strong>, <strong>Nasty C</strong>, <strong>Gemini Major</strong> and<strong> Tellaman</strong>.<br></p>
Champagne69 "Complicated"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0ufoIlLfyQKbFboDsaSr0C" id="9c3d7" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc8fc64f781b16b0870a26b9a04c86b1" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><br></p><p>Another energetic tune from the <strong>Champagne69 </strong>duo.</p>
Robin Thirdfloor (featuring ASAP Shembe and Laliboi) "Gibela (Remix)"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:7GrfLWskJ9Vrx7w9CHrr7X" id="a0755" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="04214ab8b6d11d8da255723aa1e229ec" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A showcase of different rapping styles from three of the best alternative rappers in South Africa.<br></p>
Petite Noir & Kingdom "Alive"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1C0RqlX4XPT2UqBPmGIITa" id="14dbe" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c562a9b0538fb696b4d0774c2b53e4f9" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><strong>Petite Noir</strong>'s vocals float above a cloud of pads and dense trap-inspired basslines and 808s on "Alive."<br></p>
Black Coffee (featuring 'SBCNCSLY' (featuring Sabrina Claudio)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:4AA1dJbrLXikzLCaishyny" id="582ec" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="44cca03115bb954354b7ecf967a8f0b0" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Black Coffee's rich production collides with <strong>Sabrina Claudio</strong>'s soulful vocals for a sophisticated house tune.<br></p>
Simphiwe Dana "Masibambaneni" (featuring Salif Keita)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1pX94ATR4DVBR9viWZAaTP" id="fce99" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e3ae2bdab2c23a74fedb70ac97be5e0f" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>"Masibambaneni" sounds unrushed with every element given its own screentime. Of course, it's on-brand for Simphiwe Dana whose music is never clattered.</p>
