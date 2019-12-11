Watch the Teaser for Netflix's First African Original Series 'Queen Sono'
'Queen Sono' will officially premiere on Netflix on February 28th, 2020.
A few months ago, production for Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono was well underway. The streaming giant recently announced that the spy-thriller series, starring Pearl Thusi as the lead actress, will premiere on February 28th next year to 190 countries across the world.
Now that the premiere date for Queen Sono has been locked down, fans can start the official countdown till the Netflix original hits television screens. Written and created by seasoned comedian Kagiso Lediga, who also had a hand in the largely successful film Matwetwe earlier this year, Queen Sono sees Thusi playing the role of a kick-ass yet unconventional spy who is devoted to protecting the people of Africa. However, during one of her dangerous assignments, she unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her own mother's death which subsequently leads her on a mission to uncover the truth.
Speaking about Thusi's role in the upcoming series, Netflix's Vice President of International Originals Erik Barmack said, "Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in "House of Cards" and Jessica Jones."
The series was shot in 37 different locations across Africa including South Africa, Kenya, Zanzibar and Lagos. Fans can expect the dialogue to be diverse with a number of South Africa's eleven official languages as well as French and even Russian (what's a spy-thriller without Russian?)
The all-African cast and crew also includes Vuyo Dabula, Enhle Mbali, Loyiso Madinga, Abigail Kubeka, Khathu Ramabulana and several other talented performers.
You can watch the first teaser trailer for Queen Sono below:
