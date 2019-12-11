netflix original
Watch the Teaser for Netflix's First African Original Series ​'Queen Sono'

'Queen Sono' will officially premiere on Netflix on February 28th, 2020.

A few months ago, production for Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono was well underway. The streaming giant recently announced that the spy-thriller series, starring Pearl Thusi as the lead actress, will premiere on February 28th next year to 190 countries across the world.

Now that the premiere date for Queen Sono has been locked down, fans can start the official countdown till the Netflix original hits television screens. Written and created by seasoned comedian Kagiso Lediga, who also had a hand in the largely successful film Matwetwe earlier this year, Queen Sono sees Thusi playing the role of a kick-ass yet unconventional spy who is devoted to protecting the people of Africa. However, during one of her dangerous assignments, she unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her own mother's death which subsequently leads her on a mission to uncover the truth.

Speaking about Thusi's role in the upcoming series, Netflix's Vice President of International Originals Erik Barmack said, "Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in "House of Cards" and Jessica Jones."

The series was shot in 37 different locations across Africa including South Africa, Kenya, Zanzibar and Lagos. Fans can expect the dialogue to be diverse with a number of South Africa's eleven official languages as well as French and even Russian (what's a spy-thriller without Russian?)

The all-African cast and crew also includes Vuyo Dabula, Enhle Mbali, Loyiso Madinga, Abigail Kubeka, Khathu Ramabulana and several other talented performers.

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Queen Sono below:

News Brief
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

News Brief

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

News Brief
Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.

