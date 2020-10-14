protests
Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 14, 2020 05:06AM EST
Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Youths of ENDSARS protesters display the Nigerian flag and a placard in a crowd in support of the ongoing protest against the harassment, killings and brutality of The Nigerian Police Force Unit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the Lagos State House of Assembly on October 13, 2020.

Nigeria Controversially Replaces SARS With SWAT Amid Continued Protests

Nigeria has announced that the newly formed police unit SWAT will replace SARS. However, Nigerians have now continued their protests under #EndSWAT in an enduring call to end all forms of police brutality.

According to Naira Metrics, Nigerian Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu, announced on Tuesday that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be replaced by newly formed police unit SWAT. This news follows the reported disbandment of SARS following over five days of intense protest action against the rogue security unit. Adamu stated that the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) will fill in the gaps left by SARS' absence. This swift announcement has been met with skepticism and resistance by protesting Nigerians who have already started #EndSWAT together with #SARSMustEndNow on social media.

News of the launch of SWAT follows the release of conflicting messages from Nigeria's government. President Muhammadu Buhari had initially stated that Nigeria was looking into the reformation of SARS through a series of tweets this past Sunday. On the other hand, Adamu released a statement of the disbandment of SARS. President Buhari's announcement did not set well with Nigerians who are well versed with reading between the lines. Protestors continued even after the luke-warm announcement of disbanding SARS took place and proceeded to block Lagos' Lekki tollgate, bringing the city to a standstill.

SWAT has reportedly already recruited members. Adamu stated that prospective members will start training next week and will undergo medical and psychological tests. Additionally, former SARS members will reportedly undergo debriefing and be dispersed into police offices across the country. The swiftness of this transition has been seen as "suspicious" by many Nigerians. This is because the call for disbanding SARS was a call to an end all special security forces. Many Nigerians are now calling the formation of SWAT a mere "rebranding" of SARS. Since former members of SARS are suspected to form a part of SWAT itself, there appears to be no difference between the fear mongering police units.

Furthermore, the disbandment of SARS calls for a critical analysis of Nigeria's governance. The creation of such special security unit is apparently an "administrative creation" that does not require presidential or legislative permission. According to the Daily Post, President Buhari does not need to sign an executive order to disband SARS. Politically and administratively, this is akin to the tail wagging the dog. This "administrative creation" questions the legitimacy of SWAT and how President Buhari's delegations of power to organs of state such as the police, places the rights of Nigerians at ransom.

Nigerians youth took the streets last week after SARS allegedly killed a civilian man without cause. The first public demonstrations calling for the unit's disbandment erupted in December of 2017. After #EndSARS caught the attention of international media, solidarity from the African diaspora soon followed. #EndSWAT has been trending on Twitter from this morning.



nigeria #endsars #endswat police brutality protests politics activism
News
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

