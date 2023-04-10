The Best Nigerian Songs Right Now
Featuring new Nigerian music from Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Davido, and more.
Every month, Nigerian music artists release new songs in hopes of momentarily owning the hearts and ears of current and new fans amidst a barrage of new Nigerian releases.
Here’s a list of the best new songs and music videos from Nigeria this month for your viewing and listening pleasure.
Adekunle Gold “Party No Dey Stop” feat. Zinoleesky
Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s most exciting voices in the Afrobeats scene, teams up with the rising star and street-pop frontman Zinoleesky for the viral bop “Party No Dey Stop.” His first single of the year was announced after signing with the American label Def Jam Recordings. His stripped but soulful approach to Afrobeats, a signature style he’s been growing over the years shines on the new single, giving a refreshing feel to the record that’s peaked at number 1 on Apple Music and Turntable charts.
Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr & Young Jonn “Stamina”
Tiwa Savage delivers her first single of the year “Stamina” with Ayra Starrand Young Jonn. After starting 2023 with an indelible feature run (certifying hit tracks by two up-and-comers “Who Is Your Guy” and “Gbese”), Tiwa Savage has joined forces with tried and tested young stars to showcase her brilliance once again on a Magicsticks-produced Amapiano song. The trio blend well together on the bubbling record.
Davido “Unavailable” feat. Musa Keys
Nigerian superstar Davido made a grand return with his much anticipated Timeless album, which comes three years after his previous project A Better Time. The new 17-song masterpiece is Davido’s fourth studio project, with features from Asake, Skepta, Fave, Angelique Kidjo and, on stand out track “Unavailable,” Musa Keys. The track is already going viral on TikTok. “There is a time for everything. A time to [grieve] and a time to [heal]. A time to [laugh] and a time to [dance]. A time to [speak] & A time for [silence],” Davido shared about the new project in a press statement,
Victony “Soweto Remix” feat. Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe
A year after the release of Victony’s hit track ”Soweto,” the rising star returns with a star-studded remix featuring Nigerian superstar Rema and American star Don Toliver. Rema and Don Toliver add their unique styles to the Tempoe-produced track, giving fans a teaser of what's to come from Victony’s much anticipated Outlaw Deluxe project expected later in the year.
Lojay “Yahweh”
Lojay recently released his much anticipated 7-track body of work Gangster Romantic, the new project sees the rising star at his most vulnerable and open self. On the stand-out track “Yahweh,” Lojay showcases his sharp lyricism and silky vocals as he talks about his romantic intentions for his muse.
Odumodublvck “Declan Rice”
Following the success of his Zlatan-assisted single “Picanto” late last year, Odumodublvck continues to gain widespread attention. On his much-anticipated single “Declan Rice,” Native Records fast-rising signee Odumodublvck shows he’s the best at his unique style of fusing drill rap and afrobeats. “Declan Rice” is the second single from the forthcoming NATIVE Records and Def Jam project, which is titled Eziokwu, meaning “Truth” in the Igbo language. The track, which peaked at Number 1 on Apple Music charts, has become gone viral since its release with support from superstars like Wizkid, Wale, Adekunle Gold and the West Ham captain himself Declan Rice.
Rexxie “Asiko (Big Time)” feat. Lojay
Rexxie is back with a new album Big Time, two years after the release of his debut. The new project expands on the producer’s incredible range of sounds across Afrobeats, with a stellar lineup of artists including Lojay who leads the title track “Asiko (Big Time).”
Zlatan “Omo Ologo”
Street-pop pioneer Zlatan returns for his second release of the year “Omo Ologo.” The new track which translates to ‘glorious child’ is a more solemn approach from Zlatan compared to his typical upbeat tracks. In it, he talks about his journey and rises from humble beginnings to becoming a superstar, attributing his success to his faith in God.
BOJ “2 Bad”
Boj - 2 Bad (Lyric Video)www.youtube.com
BOJ has shared his first track of the year “2 Bad,” his first release since his project Gbagada Express last year. BOJ flows on the Adey-produced track with his signature raspy voice that’s kept his cult fanbase growing over the years.
Jaido P & Fireboy “One Of A Kind”
Fast-rising artist Jaido P combines forces with YBNL superstar Fireboy DML on the NXRTH & Cracker Mallo-produced track “One Of A Kind.” The new track is an uplifting ode to conquering trials as the artists go down memory lane, recalling obstacles they faced and celebrating the rewards of their hard work.
- 10 Nigerian Political Songs You Should Know ›
- The Best Nigerian Songs Out Right Now ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2022 So Far ›