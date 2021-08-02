The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (July)
Featuring Olamide, Lady Donli, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Falz and more.
Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.
Olamide 'Julie'
Nigeria's Olamide continues his run from the impressive new album UY Scuti with this latest single, "Julie." The romantic jam sees the Nigerian heavyweight expanding and exploring his flow over a Caribbean-tinged beat. "This song is me telling my woman that I know I'm crazy and not 100% perfect, but the kind of love I get from her is so amazing I'm willing to surrender everything," Olamide says. "I wanted a mixture of that Caribbean feel just to take it away from the regular afrobeats vibe."
Adekunle Gold feat Lucky Daye 'Sinner'
Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold comes through with his brand new single "Sinner," the latest taste from his upcoming album due this fall. In "Sinner," Adekunle goes in over a historical story of love and lust. "Weirdly, I was thinking about King David and Bathsheba's sexcapade and thought it'd make a beautiful song," he mentions The Marcel Akunwata-produced notably features Lucky Daye.
Omah Lay 'Understand'
Omah Lay, one of 2020's breakout artists, comes through with his new single and music video for "Understand," an ear and eye-grabbing affair produced by beatmaker Tempoe.
Falz 'Mercy'
Here's a new addictive tune from Falz , produced by Sess The Prblem Kid. "Mercy" is some impressive stuff here as Falz goes in over a stuttering beat.
Lady Donli 'WILD'
Lady Donli returns with the new 6-song EP, WILD. The collection of tunes features highlights like "Searching," a smooth concoction produced by GMK.
Fireboy DML 'Peru'
The buzzing Fireboy DML rolls through with the new single "Peru" which follows up his excellent album, Apollo. The Shizzi-produced track, Fireboy's first official single of the year, is yet another earworm from the constantly rising Nigerian artist. Get into it above.
Ayo Jay 'Paranoia'
Ayo Jay, who you probably know from "Your Number," drops another addictive jam in the shape of "Paranoia." He goes in over Caribbean-influenced beat in this highlight off his latest 5-song EP, Wonder Shall Never End.
