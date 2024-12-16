The Best Amapiano Songs of 2024

After Winning Mister International, Samuel Nwajagu Says He is Just Getting Started

The 23-year-old winner of the 16th Mister International pageant is the first African to ever win the competition since its inception, but he has his eyes set on leaving a positive legacy.

A man holding up an award and smiling brightly.

The latest Mister International Samuel Nwajagu wants to leave a legacy

Photo courtesy of the Mister International Organization.

On December 14, 23-year-old model and software engineer Samuel Chinemerem Nwajagu emerged as the winner of the Mister International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. Nwajagu, who tells OkayAfrica he is "overwhelmed with gratitude and joy," not only emerged as a winner for Nigeria, outpacing contestants from over 47 countries — the highest participation the pageant has ever seen — but he also made history as the first African to win the competition.

Before his historical win, Nwajagu also won the swimsuit category. A notable feat as no African contestant has reached the finalist stage in the last five years of the pageant.

Nwajagu is an undergraduate student at the University of Port Harcourt who won the title of Mister Nigeria in June, earning him a spot in the Mister International pageant. The Mister International pageant was established in 2006 by the late Alan Sim, the founder of Mister Singapore. Currently, the pageant hosts participants from an average of 38 countries annually. Nwajagu says he first stumbled upon the pageant online and immediately connected with its mission and values.

"As a young boy, I was always fascinated by pageants and the impact that titleholders can have on their communities," Nwajagu says. "However, I never thought I would have the opportunity to participate in one, let alone win. It wasn't until I was encouraged by friends and family that I decided to take the leap and pursue my dream."

"An incredible experience"

At the Mister International pageant, contestants engage in activities such as city tours while being assessed on physical fitness, national costume, charisma, and intelligence. Nwajagu describes the experience as incredible. "From the moment I arrived, I felt a sense of camaraderie with the other contestants," Nwajagu says. "We all shared a common goal, and seeing so many talented and passionate individuals in one place was inspiring." For Nwajagu, one of the major highlights of being a part of this year's pageant was the cultural exchange activities. "We had the chance to learn about each other's customs and traditions, as well as engage in community service projects that allowed us to give back to the local community," he says.

With his win, Nwajagu joins another Nigerian pageant contestant, Chidimma Adetishna, whomade history when she became first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant. He is set to take over from Thailand's Thitisan Goodburn after winning over finalists Nguyễn Mạnh Lân from Vietnam and Glenn Victor Sutanto from Indonesia.

On the future

Nwajagu began preparing for this historic moment six months before the event. He says, "My routine included physical training, such as weightlifting and cardio and mental preparation, including meditation and visualization. I also worked on improving my communication skills by practicing public speaking."

The hard work has since paid off, with news of his win sparking a chain of congratulations and excitement from Nigerians. Abike Dabiri, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, took to her X account tocongratulate Nwajagu. "Hearty congratulations to Mr Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem, who has become the first African to win the Mister International title," she wrote.

"To have made history as the first African to win the Mister International title is an incredible honor," Nwajagu says in response to the overflow of well wishes and what the win has come to represent. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of not just myself but also my team and supporters. It's also a reminder that anything is possible, regardless of your background or circumstances. I hope my win will inspire others to chase their dreams and never give up on their aspirations."

While the exact financial rewards for winning the prize are unclear, Nwajagu will participate in various charity and promotional activities during his reign. This path aligns with his plans, as he shares with OkayAfrica. "I'm excited to see what's in store," he says. "As Mister International, I plan to use my platform to advocate for health and well-being. I also hope to inspire young people to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams."

Ultimately, Nwajagu aspires not only to be part of a prestigious legacy but to leave a lasting legacy of his own. As he puts it, "My goal is to make a positive impact on the world."

