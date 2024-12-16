After Winning Mister International, Samuel Nwajagu Says He is Just Getting Started

On December 14, 23-year-old model and software engineer Samuel Chinemerem Nwajagu emerged as the winner of the Mister International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. Nwajagu, who tells OkayAfrica he is "overwhelmed with gratitude and joy," not only emerged as a winner for Nigeria, outpacing contestants from over 47 countries — the highest participation the pageant has ever seen — but he also made history as the first African to win the competition.

Before his historical win, Nwajagu also won the swimsuit category. A notable feat as no African contestant has reached the finalist stage in the last five years of the pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISTERS OF NIGERIA PAGEANT (@_mistersofnigeria) Nwajagu is an undergraduate student at the University of Port Harcourt who won the title of Mister Nigeria in June, earning him a spot in the Mister International pageant. The Mister International pageant was established in 2006 by the late Alan Sim, the founder of Mister Singapore. Currently, the pageant hosts participants from an average of 38 countries annually. Nwajagu says he first stumbled upon the pageant online and immediately connected with its mission and values. "As a young boy, I was always fascinated by pageants and the impact that titleholders can have on their communities," Nwajagu says. "However, I never thought I would have the opportunity to participate in one, let alone win. It wasn't until I was encouraged by friends and family that I decided to take the leap and pursue my dream."

"An incredible experience" At the Mister International pageant, contestants engage in activities such as city tours while being assessed on physical fitness, national costume, charisma, and intelligence. Nwajagu describes the experience as incredible. "From the moment I arrived, I felt a sense of camaraderie with the other contestants," Nwajagu says. "We all shared a common goal, and seeing so many talented and passionate individuals in one place was inspiring." For Nwajagu, one of the major highlights of being a part of this year's pageant was the cultural exchange activities. "We had the chance to learn about each other's customs and traditions, as well as engage in community service projects that allowed us to give back to the local community," he says. With his win, Nwajagu joins another Nigerian pageant contestant, Chidimma Adetishna, whoThitisan Goodburn after winning over finalists Nguyễn Mạnh Lân from Vietnam and Glenn Victor Sutanto from Indonesia. With his win, Nwajagu joins another Nigerian pageant contestant,, who made history when she became first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant. He is set to take over from Thailand'safter winning over finalistsfrom Vietnam andfrom Indonesia.