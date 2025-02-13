Is Humor Still an Effective Coping Mechanism for Nigerians?





For many Nigerians, humor is the first response to a national issue — the fuel price hike, inflation, and, recently, the exorbitant tariff increase by network providers. It is a running theme and a sort of collective understanding that no matter the seriousness of the situation or its impact on the extent of the nation's well-being, a certain level of levity often emerges signaling what psychologists and mental health experts describe as a coping mechanism.

In a study on the "Nigerian Cultural Concept of Humor and Its Use as a Coping Strategy," Felix-Kingsley Obialo writes, "Humour is also a political weapon that provides relief from bad governance and a contemporary means of survival in the face of unemployment." Aanu Jide-Ojo, a clinical psychologist who focuses on clients who have experienced religious, relational and identity trauma, says a significant factor why humor is relied on is what Nigerians have access to. Some people lean into the community through religion, friendships, parties, social media, etc. Others transfer or channel the aggression and use it as motivation or inspiration to create." Ojo says humor often replaces emotions we aren't empowered to feel or process. "We know Nigeria is not a psychologically safe country where you can give feedback with your vote or tweet. We have very few spaces where we can vocalize our feelings without getting punished, and when change happens, it comes at a great cost. So what feels accessible, then? Humor." Nigeria faces various systemic issues, including the repression of civil protests and demonstrations, discouraging many from taking action. In August 2024, protesters across the country took to the streets to object to Nigeria faces various systemic issues, including the repression of civil protests and demonstrations, discouraging many from taking action. In August 2024, protesters across the country took to the streets to object to the harsh living conditions resulting from President Tinubu's removal of fuel subsidies. The protests encountered police resistance, prompting statements from concerned civil groups, including Amnesty International. This repression has persisted since the pivotal #EndSARS protests and has become the status quo.

Humor as inaction? A significant reason why humor is often viewed negatively is that it can promote inaction. The major movements and demonstrations have adopted a more serious and urgent tone, influencing how people respond to those issues. Angel Yinkore, a Nigerian behavioral therapist, says that although humor is necessary, especially in a country with mounting and interconnected issues, the biggest challenge is knowing when to take things seriously and when to resort to humor "I think sometimes you need to lighten certain situations," Yinkore says. "But how light should you go? Humor does take away from the seriousness of certain conversations to a certain degree." Ojo agrees that humor has been integral to surviving the Nigerian reality. "It has contributed to our survival for the most part because there are multiple layers of how we are affected by what is happening, and it can get overwhelming to process all at once. So humor is a cooling device to withstand the heat," Ojo says. History shows that anger, sustained over time, can translate into revolutionary action. In her 1981 keynote speech titled The Uses of Anger: Women Responding To Racism, Audre Lorde says, "... anger expressed and translated into action in the service of our vision and our future is a liberating and strengthening act of clarification, for it is in the painful process of this translation that we identify who are our allies with whom we have grave differences, and who are our genuine enemies." Psychologists like Ojo also agree that anger can have a galvanizing impact in response to social issues. "We don't often feel empowered enough to be angry or even know how to channel our anger. A good balance will be to hold space for both, where humor becomes a channel for anger. For example, political comedy has been used to illustrate systemic problems and can be a powerful tool. The problem is that when it is solely used to distract or minimize, it helps temporarily, but in the long term, we get stuck."