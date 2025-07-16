15 Years of OkayAfrica, 15 Defining Moments in Pop Culture, Innovation and Activism
From Afrobeats going global to groundbreaking films, creative innovation, and youth-led protest movements, this video dives into the African moments that have defined the continent’s identity and transformation since OkayAfrica launched in 2010.
The 2010s marked the rapid globalization of pop culture, driven by the rise of social media platforms that made it easier than ever for people to connect across borders. People everywhere could connect with other people everywhere. In just a few clicks, they could find cultural similarities across continents and experience the richness of different cultures.
This digital revolution deepened the connection between Africa and its diaspora, especially among the youth. It also sparked worldwide curiosity about a continent that was largely misunderstood. People began to engage with Africa through music, film, advocacy, innovation, and sports, gaining a more comprehensive understanding of its depth and diversity rather than viewing it through a singular perspective.
When OkayAfrica launched in the summer of 2010, it set out to meet the moment - document these stories, champion bold voices, and build a platform for the cultural pulse of Africa and its diaspora. To celebrate our 15th anniversary this year, we've been highlighting some of the moments — and the people behind them — that've defined the continent's last decade and a half, and opened it up to the world.
In this video, we bring together all of these moments. From South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010 to D'banj's Afrobeats global crossover the following year, from Mati Diop making Cannes history to amapiano's global takeover, from Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon run to tech revolutions and youth-led movements like #ArabSpring, #EndSARS, and #FeesMustFall, Africa has consistently made itself seen, heard, and felt.
