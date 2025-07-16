15 Years of OkayAfrica, 15 Defining Moments in Pop Culture, Innovation and Activism

From Afrobeats going global to groundbreaking films, creative innovation, and youth-led protest movements, this video dives into the African moments that have defined the continent’s identity and transformation since OkayAfrica launched in 2010.

Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa celebrates after scoring the opening goal while Ricardo Osorio and goalkeeper Oscar Perez of Mexico look dejected during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa celebrates after scoring the opening goal while Ricardo Osorio (R) and goalkeeper Oscar Perez of Mexico look dejected during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Photo by Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images | Design by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica.

The 2010s marked the rapid globalization of pop culture, driven by the rise of social media platforms that made it easier than ever for people to connect across borders. People everywhere could connect with other people everywhere. In just a few clicks, they could find cultural similarities across continents and experience the richness of different cultures.

This digital revolution deepened the connection between Africa and its diaspora, especially among the youth. It also sparked worldwide curiosity about a continent that was largely misunderstood. People began to engage with Africa through music, film, advocacy, innovation, and sports, gaining a more comprehensive understanding of its depth and diversity rather than viewing it through a singular perspective.

When OkayAfrica launched in the summer of 2010, it set out to meet the moment - document these stories, champion bold voices, and build a platform for the cultural pulse of Africa and its diaspora. To celebrate our 15th anniversary this year, we've been highlighting some of the moments — and the people behind them — that've defined the continent's last decade and a half, and opened it up to the world.

In this video, we bring together all of these moments. From South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010 to D'banj's Afrobeats global crossover the following year, from Mati Diop making Cannes history to amapiano's global takeover, from Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon run to tech revolutions and youth-led movements like #ArabSpring, #EndSARS, and #FeesMustFall, Africa has consistently made itself seen, heard, and felt.

From Your Site Articles
Related
Two Musical Worlds Collide In Burna Boy And Shaboozey's New Single “Change Your Mind”
Latest

Two Musical Worlds Collide In Burna Boy And Shaboozey's New Single “Change Your Mind”

Watch the song's new music video, which follows Burna Boy and Shaboozey to an L.A. ranch and features the Compton Cowboys.

Related
Davido's 'With You' Music Video Hits One Million Views in a Day
Latest

Davido's 'With You' Music Video Hits One Million Views in a Day

The Nigerian superstar shared the colorful visuals to his hit song and announced Odumodublvck and Victony for his forthcoming tour.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

copyright © okayafrica 2025