Presley Chweneyagae, Star of Oscar-Winning ‘Tsotsi,’ Passes Away at 40
The multi-award-winning actor shone in productions such as The River, Kalushi, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, best known for his breakout role in the Oscar-winning 2005 film Tsotsi, has passed away. He was 40.
A statement from his agent described him as "one of the most gifted and beloved actors," paying tribute to his legacy. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course," read the statement, which did not state the cause of death.
The statement also honored Chweneyagae as a friend, a mentor to many, and "a beacon of creativity and perseverance."
Born on 19 October 1984 in Mahikeng, in South Africa's North West province, Chweneyagae began acting at the age of ten, honing his skills at the Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation, an institution that nurtured a generation of talent, including musician and actress KB Motsilanyane and the late hip-hop artist HHP.
It was Tsotsi, based on the novel byAthol Fugard and directed by Gavin Hood, that launched Chweneyagae into international stardom. His quiet intensity and nuanced performance as the character David captivated audiences worldwide. The film made history as South Africa's first Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film, and Chweneyagae, then just 21, became the face of a new era of South African cinema.
Chweneyagae continued to work across film, television, and theatre. He was also a gifted writer and director who co-authored the internationally acclaimed stage play Relativity with Paul Grootboom and directed the award-winning production Cell No. 4. His on-screen talent shone inMandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016), and the acclaimed television series The River (2018), where he played the beloved character Cobra Mokoena.
A family representative said the family is "very much shocked" by his passing. "We are still processing this devastating news that [he] passed away in the early hours of this morning," he said in a statement, adding that they are still investigating the cause of death. "We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude as a family for the messages of condolences and support that we've received from various South Africans."
"RIP to the multi-award-winning, Oscar-winning Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae, who gave the craft weight, substance, and meaning. And through him, generations saw what it means to serve with honor and humility. His legacy will forever inspire us to carry our stories with the same depth and dignity," read a tribute from Actorspaces.
"I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Presley's sudden passing. My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It's a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace," wrote his Tsotsi co-star Terry Pheto in an Instagram post.
Writer, executive producer, and co-owner of Tshedza Pictures, Phathu Makwarela, has also expressed his sadness, stating: "Presley was one of a generation. He was the epitome of God-given talent. Tshedza Pictures is blessed to have worked with him for close to nine years on The River and its spin-off, Cobrizi. Today, the world is a much sadder place by the loss of this talent."
At the time of his passing, Chweneyagae was actively working in television and had reportedly just completed a new project with the SABC, though details remain under wraps. He was also deeply involved in youth outreach through the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation, which focused on arts education and mentorship in underserved communities.
He is survived by his wife and children.
