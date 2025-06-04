Rashid Lombard, Visionary Jazz Promoter and Cultural Icon, Passes Away At 74

Rashid Lombard, the celebrated South African cultural worker, photographer, and jazz impresario who led the renowned Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), has died at the age of 74.

A recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver – South Africa's highest civilian honor for excellence in arts, culture, journalism, and music – Lombard was recognized in 2014 for his immense contribution to promoting jazz both at home and globally.

His legacy stretches far beyond music. As a photojournalist, he fearlessly documented the brutal realities of apartheid, capturing images that bore witness to systemic injustice while also elevating the everyday lives of oppressed communities with compassion and dignity.

"After reporting on our first democratic elections in 1994, I made the decision that I'd had enough. It affected my health and my family life," Lombard told the Daily Maverick in 2013 .

In a statement from the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Lombard's multifaceted contributions , "Rashid Lombard's fearless depiction of apartheid's endemic inhumanity and violence, and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities and disadvantaged individuals, is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity. His creative and entrepreneurial ability gave rise to his establishment of the Cape Town Jazz Festival, through which he bolstered South Africa's integration into global culture and linked this prestigious event to the development of historically disadvantaged communities." A close friend of the Lombard family, Kavir Magan, industry strategist and artist manager, speaks of Lombard's enduring impact on South Africa's creative industries and his unwavering commitment to community upliftment. He describes him as "a cultural myth," recalling how they met properly after Lombard stepped down from the CTIJF in 2014. "It was an instant spiritual connection across music, family, media, politics, activism, and generations," Magan tells OkayAfrica. "Rashid was 34 years my senior. I was 29, and he was 63 at the time. I saw so much of myself in him and vice versa. We spent a lot of time together traveling and attending festivals, meetings, conferences, lunches, and dinners. He would teach me about jazz, and I would teach him about electronic music." One of the last concerts Lombard attended was a sold-out performance by acclaimed drummer Kesivan Naidoo at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town this May. Naidoo shares a heartfelt tribute, recalling how Lombard couldn't contain his excitement when he first revealed that the legendary North Sea Jazz Festival would be coming to South Africa – a moment that ultimately led to the creation of the CTIJF.