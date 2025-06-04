Rashid Lombard, Visionary Jazz Promoter and Cultural Icon, Passes Away At 74
The acclaimed photographer and founder of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, who documented the realities of apartheid, leaves behind a legacy of cultural activism and community upliftment.
Rashid Lombard, the celebrated South African cultural worker, photographer, and jazz impresario who led the renowned Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), has died at the age of 74.
A recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver – South Africa's highest civilian honor for excellence in arts, culture, journalism, and music – Lombard was recognized in 2014 for his immense contribution to promoting jazz both at home and globally.
His legacy stretches far beyond music. As a photojournalist, he fearlessly documented the brutal realities of apartheid, capturing images that bore witness to systemic injustice while also elevating the everyday lives of oppressed communities with compassion and dignity.
"After reporting on our first democratic elections in 1994, I made the decision that I'd had enough. It affected my health and my family life," Lombard told the Daily Maverick in 2013.
In a statement from the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Lombard's multifaceted contributions, "Rashid Lombard's fearless depiction of apartheid's endemic inhumanity and violence, and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities and disadvantaged individuals, is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity. His creative and entrepreneurial ability gave rise to his establishment of the Cape Town Jazz Festival, through which he bolstered South Africa's integration into global culture and linked this prestigious event to the development of historically disadvantaged communities."
A close friend of the Lombard family, Kavir Magan, industry strategist and artist manager, speaks of Lombard's enduring impact on South Africa's creative industries and his unwavering commitment to community upliftment. He describes him as "a cultural myth," recalling how they met properly after Lombard stepped down from the CTIJF in 2014.
"It was an instant spiritual connection across music, family, media, politics, activism, and generations," Magan tells OkayAfrica. "Rashid was 34 years my senior. I was 29, and he was 63 at the time. I saw so much of myself in him and vice versa. We spent a lot of time together traveling and attending festivals, meetings, conferences, lunches, and dinners. He would teach me about jazz, and I would teach him about electronic music."
One of the last concerts Lombard attended was a sold-out performance by acclaimed drummer Kesivan Naidoo at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town this May. Naidoo shares a heartfelt tribute, recalling how Lombard couldn't contain his excitement when he first revealed that the legendary North Sea Jazz Festival would be coming to South Africa – a moment that ultimately led to the creation of the CTIJF.
"Today, we lost a giant," Naidoo writes in a message to OkayAfrica. "Rashid Lombard was more than a cultural icon, more than a mentor, more than a visionary. He was a father figure to an entire generation of South African musicians. A fierce believer in the transformative power of jazz. A documentarian of our stories. A builder of dreams.
"He gave us stages when there were none. He opened doors where only walls existed. Through the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Rashid created a platform that not only showcased South African excellence but also nurtured, protected, and celebrated it. For so many of us, that festival was the first time we were seen, heard, and validated. He changed the course of our lives with that gift."
Naidoo had recently shared unmixed recordings of new work with Lombard. In a voice note shared with OkayAfrica, he tells his mentor: "You're the special person that can hear it before, and hopefully, you can hear us playing it live in the near future."
Unfortunately, that hope will go unfulfilled.
Lombard was born in the North End of Gqeberha and moved to Cape Town in 1962. He originally qualified as an architectural draughtsman before becoming an industrial photographer and, later, a renowned news and documentary photographer and photographic artist. He founded the events management company espAfrika in 1997, which became the vehicle behind the Cape Town International Jazz Festival – launched in 2000 and directed by Lombard until his retirement in 2014.
His children, Chevy Rayson, Yana, and Shadley Lombard, as well as Zach and Daniel Raizenberg, remember him as a "grounded, humble, and deeply present" parent.
They tell OkayAfrica, "While he was widely known for his photography and activism, to us, he was simply 'Rash,' a gentle soul who listened intently and never rushed a conversation. He was generous with his time, full of quiet humor, and always made space for reflection. Family moments were sacred to him, not for display, but for connection. He found joy in simple things: a long meal, a shared memory, the right piece of music playing in the background."
Music curator Aaron Peters first encountered Lombard at the age of 16 as his uncle. "But he quickly became much more than that," Peters tells OkayAfrica. The connection deepened through a shared love of 1960s psychedelic rock. "Over the years, he constantly encouraged me to pursue a path in music, sharing recommendations like Allen Kwela and Shakti while I was studying guitar. In my teens, he brought me in to do some work at the Jazz Festival, where I had the chance to meet some of the greatest performers in the world – artists he had personally brought to the stage."
According to Peters, what set Lombard apart was "his deep understanding that music is more than just entertainment." "Through him, I began to grasp music as a form of resistance, identity, and resilience."
One memory stands out to him: "I remember sitting next to him on a worn leather sofa at Kennedy's Jazz Club, still just getting to know him, as he told me stories – casual, almost offhand – aboutHugh Masekela, the Beastie Boys, and Jimmy Page. It was at that moment I realized just how lucky I was to be in the presence of someone who had truly lived music. His stories weren't just anecdotes – they were living history."
Magan describes Lombard as "enigmatic but always humble and authentic," a great listener who "always advised with intellect and intent."
"He would never lecture you. He gave you the space to create, helped ideate your vision, and shared in the romanticism – but also pushed you to prioritize your goals and get organized. 'TCB' – take care of business. If you messed around or stepped out of line, he'd say 'Action Kommandat!' to get you back on track. Rashid always spurred you on and made you believe in yourself. He was an industry father to all of us. Whenever you achieved something, he'd say: 'Good shot.'"
His family says, "Rashid faced every challenge – whether personal loss, creative frustration, or political turmoil – with resolve and grace. He was never reactionary. He'd take a step back, reflect, and then act with clarity and purpose. During the darkest moments of apartheid and the tumult of transformation, he never lost faith in people. He believed in justice, community, and the power of images to tell the truth. In private hardships, he didn't burden others; he bore the pain with a kind of quiet dignity that made us all admire him."
Rashid Lombard's death marks the end of a towering legacy, one rooted in vision, defiance, generosity, and the pursuit of beauty through jazz and justice. His influence will continue to echo through the artists he mentored, the communities he served, and the movements he so passionately supported.