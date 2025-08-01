Rema Infuses Fresh Energy into Afrobeats on Sizzling New Single, “Kelebu”
On his latest single, the Nigerian superstar lives up to his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most inventive artists, launching a $10K dance challenge to match.
Rema’s knack for memorable releases is one of the most exciting things in Afropop right now. From the way he teases his songs with enigmatic snippets to the world-building in his narrative, every new Rema single comes with undeniable hit potential, which affirms that the young Nigerian artist is one of Afrobeats’ biggest stars right now.
His latest single, “Kelebu,” is no different. Since its teaser video dropped a week back, parts of the song have taken over social media, bolstered by Rema’s promise of $10,000 (USD) to whoever creates a simple dance choreography for the record. Just from the horn-led section of its opening part, it’s clear that the artist is doubling down on the hyper-vigilant soundscape of his scene-shifting HEIS album, after a duo of releases earlier this year that honed his R&B influences.
“Kelebu” is quintessential ravelord Rema, an earnest chronicler of what makes the world of young people tick. It’s a call to dance, a call to let go and enjoy the revelry of spontaneous moments. With band-esque drums amplified to a steady, frenetic pace, the song’s subtlety comes from how Rema distorts his vocals to form part of the beat, a process he often described using on HEIS.
Just like HEIS incorporated elements of Nigerian street pop, “Kelebu” takes after the flamboyance of certain Francophone forms. We hear the swaggering rhythms of coupé-décalé, but there’s that willing touch from Rema to stretch the sonic palette even beyond Africa. Here, that comes from the touch of its German co-producer, Ambezza, known for his work on Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good.” London, who’s been one of the chief orchestrators of Rema’s sound, also gets into the booth for this one.
So far, Rema has kept his creative moves close to his chest, and that has rewarded a pleasant unpredictability at every turn. Since he’s able to do a lot of things musically, one never quite knows where he’s going to turn next, and that’s made him a superstar worthy of every attention he garners. With “Kelebu,” he’s scored another prospect of a huge moment.
