What It’s Like To … Run a Publishing House and Bookstore in Cairo

Karam Youssef: “There are two things in my life that I’m proud of: my husband, Ahmed, and Al Kotob Khan. Al Kotob Khan has been a dream for me since the late 1990s. I have been faithful and sincere to keep it going and in good shape. It’s my contribution to my country.

I was brought up with books and culture, and became a collector of old books. I always dreamed of having a bookshop like L’Orientaliste in downtown Cairo, where I was a regular client. I could picture myself having a place like that in my 50s or 60s. In 2006, at the age of 40, I started Al Kotob Khan as a cultural hub to serve everyone. We offer book discussions, creative writing workshops, poetry nights, and music nights. Al Kotob Khan has always been a center for enlightenment, promoting information and culture, and encouraging young people to read and write. Of course, it’s not the same as it was when I started 20 years ago, due to the economic situation and all kinds of difficulties I face working in culture in a country with a high rate of illiteracy. People often lack the financial means to buy books.

Youssef originally studied Mass Communication and worked in the corporate world before making the career shift to Al Kotob Khan. Photo by Karam Youssef

Twenty years ago, there was no other place like Al Kotob Khan where you could go in the morning, have coffee, and enjoy reading a book or a newspaper. There were only restaurants and cafes that opened in the afternoon after the midday prayer. As a publishing house, we organized creative writing workshops and published the new voices of the participants. We then began to receive requests and manuscripts from established authors who wanted to publish with us. After 2011, I took it very seriously to translate progressive and avant-garde writing. I’m trying to publish books and introduce authors who create high-quality literature in very difficult times when commercial interests drive everything.

From selecting the manuscripts to editing and design, Youssef oversees the entire publishing process. Photo by Karam Youssef

We’re a small publishing house, so we have to do everything ourselves. For the past five years, my husband has been my partner at Al Kotob Khan, contributing to the editing, cover design, the website, and backstage work. We publish around 20 books a year. Unfortunately, I say no to many manuscripts, because it’s very difficult to find interesting, good-quality manuscripts that tell a story I haven’t read before or show a different perspective.

“For the bookshop, we select nothing commercial, superstitious, or dark religious. We like philosophy, history, women’s studies, and current events.” - Karam Youssef Photo by Karam Youssef

It’s an insane moment and a very depressing time in the world, which of course reflects on my work. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘What can a book do while there’s a genocide on our borders? What book of poetry should I publish while they’re attacking a Christian teacher because she was doing her job, preventing students from cheating in exams?’ But I tell myself that I have to continue. One book cannot change the world; however, the accumulation of books and reading, alongside good education and quality journalism, can influence the way parents raise their children. If those books are not well-read at the moment, there will be some people who will read them in 10 years or 20 years.

The Arabic translation of Raphael Cormack’s seminal Midnight in Cairo. Photo by Karam Youssef