Exclusive: Seun Kuti Shares “Love & Revolution” Remix, Announces Deluxe Version of Album

Seun Kuti has always been a purposeful collaborator. Across his catalog, the Afrobeat great has shown an intent to broaden the perimeters of his sound, inviting esteemed musicians to serve that aim. With his latest album, Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), Kuti continues to stretch Afrobeat's sonic possibilities.

After announcing his U.S. tour earlier this year, the artist followed up with a Zamrock remix of "Emi Aluta," his collaboration with the Zambian rapper Sampa The Great. Now, Kuti is again coloring the sound beyond the expected with a new remix of the record "Love & Revolution."

Dubbing the new release a "Cinnamon Version," this version features acclaimed French Carribean singer, bassist, and producer Adi Oasis , who brings a soulful touch to the vibrant soundscape of the record.

"Love & Revolution" is inspired by Kuti's wife and Egypt 80 backup singer/dancer Yetunde Kuti, as he shared with OkayAfrica around the time of the album's release. It's a song that upholds the lover as a revolutionary, noting the similar levels of emotional intensity required to play both roles.

"Love is not just nice kind words," he said in that interview with OkayAfrica, "love is a powerful force. And I believe it can only be exercised if two people in one rapport decide they can change the world. It's not okay that we wanna live a life where we're alone and together for the betterment of just the two of us. We must also become a force that wants to see everything around us improve."

With her mellow vocals, which smoothly meld into the production, Adi Oasis proves to be a perfect collaborator to Kuti. When their voices blend in the record's latter parts, it's a vivid encapsulation of the theme behind the song. Both artists have known themselves for a while, with this result of obvious artistic respect shared.

"I'm so honored to be included in this project," shared Adi Oasis in a press statement. "Seun and I met a decade ago at a show in Cleveland, and we've been following each other since. He's a great human and one of the best performers out there. His energy shines bright and resonates through his music. I'm happy that he chose me for this song in particular. 'Love & Revolution' talks about a woman with a strong will and a big heart. It celebrates the divine feminine and shows its strengths. I couldn't dream of a better subject to sing about."

The newly released "Love & Revolution (Cinnamon Version)" will feature in the deluxe version of Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), which is expected later this year.