Shatta Wale Released on Bail in $4M Fraud Case

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has finally been released from the custody of the country's Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) after spending about 24 hours in detention, JoyNews is reporting.

Prior to his release, hundreds of Ghanaians camped outside the offices of the EOCO in the capital city, Accra, demonstrating against his detention. The singer is currently embroiled in investigations surrounding a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a car that has been identified as part of the proceeds of a fraudulent $4 million crime in the U.S.

Shatta Wale presented himself at the EOCO offices on Wednesday, August 20, and after an interrogation that ended 9 p.m. local time, the singer was granted bail of GH₵10 million ($909,000) with two sureties to be justified. Shatta Wale's manager Sammy Flex confirmed to JoyNews that the bail sum was reduced to GH₵5 million ($454,500) with two sureties to be justified. Flex added that the singer is expected to report to the offices of the EOCO thrice a week as they continue their investigations. Earlier this month, the agency formally invited the singer for questioning, but the initial date (August 13) was moved forward due to state funeral activities for the high-level public officials who passed away in a helicopter crash. Shatta Wale is in the agency’s crosshairs for failing to identify the seller from whom he purchased the vehicle. According to EOCO’s statement, the singer said “he purchased it from the ‘Street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp, but whose identity he does not know and whose contact he has thrown away.” The Lamborghini was seized in May by the EOCO, per requests from the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department, in connection to a crime involving a Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a jail term in the U.S. A district court issued an order Forfeiture Substitute Asset on the Lamborghini, giving the U.S. government authority to take possession of the vehicle. Shatta Wale had claimed that he bought the car for $150,000; however, EOCO said he failed to show proof of purchase or transfer of ownership, “except a custom declaration document in his possession bearing the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently in jail.”

Earlier this week, Shatta Wale shared images of a new purple Lamborghini. Enthusiastic fans and some of Shatta Wale’s industry colleagues led calls for his release earlier today, claiming that the singer is being persecuted. Record label executive Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, told TV3 Ghana that “the arrest is more of a witch-hunt because the system is designed for musicians and celebrities to be poor.” In an initial statement following the arrest, Flex In an initial statement following the arrest, Flex said that “it was clear that Shatta Wale is not involved in money laundering or any criminal act,” claiming that the investigation is related to the vehicle’s tax obligations. He reiterated the claim in a statement shared on X on Tuesday, August 20 , adding that the legal team was "fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter” and secure his early release.





