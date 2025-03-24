For Somali Diasporans "Returning Home," Kenya is the Next Best Thing

When Abdirizaq Hassan, 45, packed up his life in Los Angeles in 2020 and boarded a flight to Nairobi, he knew he was making a major change. After decades in the U.S., building a career in music and later fashion, it still felt like something was missing. The thought of growing old in a place where he had never quite felt at home didn't sit right with him.

"COVID happened. I always wanted to find a way to come back home and start a family," he tells OkayAfrica. "I never saw myself growing old in the snow or in a place where I only ever felt halfway at home."

Born in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, Hassan and his family arrived in the U.S. when he was nine. While Somaliland enjoys relative stability today, it lacks the infrastructure and economic opportunities to make moving back with his business feasible. Somalia wasn't an option either.

Decades of conflict have forced over two million Somalis—more than 10 percent of the population—into the diaspora. Somali families built new lives far from home, from Minnesota to Toronto and Stockholm to Melbourne. Yet, many raised in the West have begun leaving their adopted countries in recent years. Instead of returning to Somalia, they are choosing Nairobi. For this new wave of returnees—well-educated, upwardly mobile, and holding Western passports—the city offers a middle ground: a place with familiar food, language, and community alongside the modern conveniences they're used to.

Abdirizaq Hassan sorts through garments at his workspace in Nairobi. Photo by Abdirizaq Hassan

Kenya as a middle ground Somalia remains a complicated choice for those looking to return to their roots. While Mogadishu has made some progress, security concerns and limited infrastructure make it difficult for returnees to settle comfortably. Instead, Nairobi has emerged as the ideal alternative. "For Somalis, Kenya is the closest thing to home without actually being in a post-conflict country," says Hassan Ghedi Santur, a 48-year-old writer-editor who moved to Nairobi in 2017 temporarily before deciding to stay. "There is a huge Somali population. There is Somali food and Somali restaurants and being around people who understand your culture." Nairobi's Somali neighborhoods, like Eastleigh, offer a strong sense of community, while the city's stability, expanding economy, and global connections make it a more practical choice. At the same time, its cosmopolitan lifestyle—dining, shopping, and events—provides many of the comforts returnees enjoyed in the West, easing their transition. Kenya has also benefited from their move. Like their Somali Kenyan counterparts, Somali diasporans contribute to the country's economy, particularly in trade, finance, real estate, and entrepreneurship. Their business acumen and international experience have flourished in Nairobi's private sector. This economic vibrancy was a key reason Hassan chose Nairobi. Though he initially fell in love with the city as a touring musician, he ultimately saw it as the ideal place to transition his fashion line, Hayan Collection, from Los Angeles. "From a business perspective, it made sense," he explains. "There's an opportunity here. I came at a time when many people were moving here." He adds: "Obviously, home is home, but the truth is, I've spent more time in Nairobi than I have in Hargeisa. I don't know what I'd get into if I'd moved this brand to Hargeisa." Since his move, he has expanded the brand under He adds: "Obviously, home is home, but the truth is, I've spent more time in Nairobi than I have in Hargeisa. I don't know what I'd get into if I'd moved this brand to Hargeisa." Since his move, he has expanded the brand under Artisan Collective , which now includes his wife's brand and their children's brand.

A search for belonging With Kenya's proximity to Somalia and its deep-rooted Somali community, many in the diaspora have family ties in the country. For Santur, this meant relocating to Nairobi in 2017 to care for his ailing mother alongside his sister. Two years later, his mother passed away. But by then, Nairobi had started to feel like home. Instead of returning to Canada, where he had lived for 26 years, he chose to stay. Like many African immigrants, Santur grew up believing in the promise of the West: that it is a place of limitless opportunities and a clear path to success. However, for many Somalis raised in North America and Europe, that dream has not always matched reality. While working as a journalist, Santur describes his career in Canada as defined by an "invisible ceiling." Despite earning multiple degrees and working tirelessly, career advancement remained frustratingly elusive. "You do everything right, like get an education and work hard. But there's always this feeling that you won't advance as you should," he says. It's a reality he explored in his journalism and a sentiment shared by many Somali Canadians he interviewed.

Ahmed Mire (back row, wearing a hat) stands with local children after a skate session. After leaving Minnesota, he lives in Kenya, helping grow the skateboarding scene by providing gear to underprivileged youth. Picture by Ahmed Mire Ahmed Mire, a 26-year-old skateboarder born and raised in Minnesota, recalls how microaggressions in the U.S. slowly wore him down. He says it's especially hard for Africans who move to rural areas or places with small black populations. "I grew up around white people in the suburbs of Minnesota, where I was one of the only Black kids in my class. Being here, surrounded by people who look like me, brings a huge sense of comfort." For Santur, choosing to stay was also about reclaiming dignity. "A sense of being at home amongst your people is really important. [In North America], you can do all the right things, but this sort of hard-to-define otherness permeates your entire life. And it can wear you down after a while." Now a father, he worries about raising his son in the West if he chooses to return. "I don't want him growing up feeling different or seen as a threat, especially as a boy. Young Black men are treated like everyone else until they reach a certain age, and then suddenly, they're seen as potential threats. I want my child to be a child."