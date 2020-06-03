social justice
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 03, 2020 09:50AM EST
Photo by Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images.

Sudan Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Khartoum Massacre

Today marks a year since over 100 protesters were killed in Khartoum, Sudan, during mass demonstrations which lead to the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir.

A year has passed since London's Brunel University student, Mohamed Mattar, was killed as he attempted to protect two women amid the dispersion of protesters by armed security forces. A year since social media turned blue in honour of the young man and "all those Sudanese people who have fallen in the uprising," Mattar's friend Shahd Khidir explained.

As many have attempted to make their way to Khartoum to commemorate the massacre, the army has been deployed and has erected barbed wire fences and concrete slabs to block off roads leading to the capital city, BBC reports. It is not yet clear, however, why there are attempts to prevent people from peacefully gathering at the site.

Although the country has gone on to form a transitional government or Sovereign Council comprising of members of both the military and civilians, alongside the appointment of Abdalla Hamdok as the transitional Prime Minister, many of those responsible for the loss of life during protests have not been brought to book.

Women who were raped by security forces on that day have also expressed tremendous dismay at their perpetrators having not been duly charged for their crimes. A trauma center at Khartoum's Ahfad University, which received victims on that day, reportedly documented at least 64 rapes.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

John Boyega’s Speech at a Recent London Protest Moved Masses

'We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting,' said an impassioned Boyega during his speech.

British film star John Boyega took to the streets of London on Tuesday to show his support for the Black Lives Matter protests. The actor has previously spoken out and condemned the violent acts which led to the death of George Floyd on May 25th.

Matching his words with action, Boyega marched with protestors and assembled a large crowd to listen to him speak to the end of systematic racism. "Black lives have always mattered," he roared, "We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting."

