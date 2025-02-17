10 Romantic African Films To Watch This Valentine's Weekend

Tems and Elmiene Are Performing at the 2025 Roots Picnic

This year’s edition of the festival will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Roots’ sophomore album, as well as a star-studded line-up that includes D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Kaytranada and more.

Tems performs at Radio City Music Hall on the New York stop of her 'Born in the Wild' Tour, on Sept. 5, 2024.

Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for OkayAfrica.


Nigerian singer and two-time Grammy winnerTems and British Sudanese artist Elmiene are set to perform at this year's Roots Picnic, joining a lineup that includes neo-soul icon D'Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, Latto, Glorilla, Miguel and Kaytranada. Created and hosted by the American hip-hop band, The Roots, the festival will return to Philadelphia's Fairmont Park for its 17th edition between May 31 and June 1.

\u200bRoots Picnic 2025 line-up poster.

Tems, who toured five continents supporting her debut album Born in the Wild last year, is no stranger to performing at major festivals, including last year’s Coachella and Glastonbury Festival in 2023. She follows in the footsteps of fellow African music stars who have graced the festival's stage. Though Tylahad to cancel her anticipated set last year due to an injury, Wizkid delivered a memorable performance alongside Mary J. Blige and Summer Walker in 2022.

Elmiene, who released For the Deported last year — a love letter to the civil war-racked Sudan — is expected to perform songs from the EP, including “Golden,” which contributed to his breakout success.

Lauded as "the best-known artist-curated festival around," this year's edition will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Roots' sophomore album, Do You Want More?!!??!.

