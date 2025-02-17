Tems and Elmiene Are Performing at the 2025 Roots Picnic

Nigerian singer and two-time Grammy winner Tems and British Sudanese artist Elmiene are set to perform at this year's Roots Picnic, joining a lineup that includes neo-soul icon D'Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, Latto, Glorilla, Miguel and Kaytranada . Created and hosted by the American hip-hop band, The Roots , the festival will return to Philadelphia's Fairmont Park for its 17th edition between May 31 and June 1.

Roots Picnic 2025 line-up poster.

Tems, who toured five continents supporting her debut album Born in the Wild last year, is no stranger to performing at major festivals, including last year’s Coachella and Glastonbury Festival in 2023. She follows in the footsteps of fellow African music stars who have graced the festival's stage. Though Tyla had to cancel her anticipated set last year due to an injury, Wizkid delivered a memorable performance alongside Mary J. Blige and Summer Walker in 2022.

Elmiene, who released For the Deported last year — a love letter to the civil war-racked Sudan — is expected to perform songs from the EP, including “Golden,” which contributed to his breakout success.