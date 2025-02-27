Nigerian Director TG Omori Makes His Return with the Video for Seyi Vibez's “SHAOLIN”

TG Omori , the inventive and prolific Nigerian music video director, has made his much-anticipated return with the video for Seyi Vibez ’s “SHAOLIN.” Last August, Omori shared that he was receiving intensive treatments for acute kidney failure, revealing that he had a failed transplant.

“Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys [sic] so I could live again,” he wrote in one of his X posts at the time. In subsequent days and a few other posts in the following months, Omori expressed his gratitude for the warm outpouring of well wishes for his health, declaring that he’ll “be back 2025 [sic]. Stay in love!”



In the middle of this month, Omori shared a picture of himself holding a camera and wearing a black face mask with the tag, “Let’s see if I can still rock this bitch.” Shortly after, he hinted at being the helmer of the music video for “SHAOLIN,” a rolling and thumping slapper off street-hop luminary Vibez’s latest EP, Children of Africa .