Donald Trump Shuts Down USAID to South Africa: What Now?

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order halting funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to South Africa, citing concerns over the country's land expropriation laws and its legal actions against Israel at the International Court of Justice . The decision, issued last Friday, Feb. 7, has profound implications for South Africa's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and broader socio-political landscape.

The U.S. government contends that South Africa's land reform policies unfairly target white landowners, particularly Afrikaners, which it has designated a refugee group eligible for asylum in the United States. "The United States shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation," The White House stated .

Financially, the impact on the country is immediate and substantial. In 2024, USAID provided South Africa with over $320 million in funding , with the lion's share going to health initiatives. Support also covered education and economic development programs, among others. Many NGOs that depend on this funding now face an uncertain future.

Welcome Dennis Witbooi, founder of BrightSpark Foundation SA, which aids predominantly Coloured and Black communities impacted by gang violence, expressed deep concern to OkayAfrica: "When two elephants fight, the grass suffers." He added, "The people on the ground who are not part of these political misunderstandings are the ones who will suffer most."

Witbooi noted that the funding cut has already affected his organization and many others, "We've relied on American donors for years. Some of them are now pausing their support until the political situation stabilizes," he explained. "Families, children and youth who need our programs are left waiting. And waiting means unemployment rises, stress increases, and young people are left vulnerable."

Sabrina Walter, founder of Women For Change, an NGO advocating against gender-based violence and femicide, warned of severe consequences for South Africa's NGO sector. "The withdrawal of funding by President Trump will have a ripple effect globally, putting countless jobs and livelihoods at risk," she said to OkayAfrica. "Many organizations have already been forced to halt programs."

Her organization, which operates without foreign funding, has witnessed firsthand the challenges NGOs face in securing financial support. She believes the loss of U.S. aid will only deepen this crisis.

In light of funding cuts, South Africa may need to explore alternative financial options. One possibility is to strengthen ties with its BRICS allies — Brazil, Russia, India and China — which have been expanding their economic and political influence in the region.

China, in particular, has heavily invested in South Africa's infrastructure and development projects, including a $220 million cement plant in Limpopo in 2013 and a 5G partnership with MTN and Huawei in November 2024. Russian support has also increased recently, with Russian companies investing in South Africa's oil and gas sector and exploring nuclear power projects .

Witbooi sees the trend as an opportunity for self-sufficiency. "This situation forces us to rethink our dependency on foreign aid," he said. "We need to look at strengthening partnerships within our own country and region."