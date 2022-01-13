Black Coffee, Sampa the Great, and More African Acts To Perform at Coachella 2022
The music festival's impressive lineup may just be the cure we need.
The internationally beloved Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back this year after a forced two-year hiatus — and their lineup is fire. In the music industry's latest attempt at edging closer to large outdoor festivals being a (safe) thing again, Coachella's two-weekend blowout promises a musical event concert goers will not want to miss out on. International musical heavyweights Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye 'Ye' West will headline the festivals being held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 15-17 and April 22-24.
Other big-name performers include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Fatboy Slim, but lucky for us, this year's lineup includes some of our favorites from the continent. South Africa's Black Coffee, Zambian-Australian rap star Sampa The Great, Belgium-Rwandan hitmaker Stromae, and AMEME from Benin are set to make the continent proud. As African music continues to reign over international music charts, trends, and speakers, the inclusion in international festivals only further proves the dominating potential homegrown beats have.
There is a lot of excitement around this year's festivities as Coachella (and many other popular international music festivals) has had to cancel their last two events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, it seems as though the music festival is acting as if nothing happened as it has been revealed that concertgoers will no longer require full vaccination for attendees at this year's festival - even though they expect to attract as many as 125,000 concertgoers a day.
Organizers wrote, "After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination." So... be safe out there, ya'll.
Check out the line up for this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival here.
- Beyoncé Pays Homage to Fela Kuti at 'Beychella' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Mr Eazi Shout Out "the Whole of Africa" at Coachella ... ›
- Live Stream Burna Boy and Mr Eazi's Coachella 2019 Sets ... ›
- Coachella 2019: Why Burna Boy & Mr Eazi Are The Right Artists to ... ›
- Olalekan Jeyifous is the Nigerian Artist Behind Coachella's 50-Foot ... ›
- Watch Beyoncé Pay Homage to Fela Kuti During Her Coachella ... ›
- Watch Burna Boy Perform 'Ye' at Coachella - OkayAfrica ›
- The Significance Of Wizkid's Failure To Perform At Coachella ... ›
- Here are the African Artists Performing at Coachella 2020 - OkayAfrica ›