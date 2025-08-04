What To Watch in Africa This August 2025

August brings great movies and heat waves [in some parts of Africa]. This month, we're tracking films from Cairo to Cape Town; charming con artists in 1940s Egypt, game rangers behaving badly in South Africa, and a sci-fi tale set in 2093 that'll mess with your head. So, whether you're drawn to action-packed comedies, psychological thrillers, or something completely different, like a Senegalese adaptation of a beloved novel that tackles marriage and tradition, there’s something for everyone this month.

North Africa — By Amuna Wagner

I Don't Care if the World Collapses (Egypt) Salma Abu Deif impresses in this new short film. Photo by I Don't Care if the World Collapses (Short Film) - ( إن شاالله الدنيا تتهد ( فيلم قصير /YouTube Amidst the never-ending flow of new Egyptian action comedies, the short film I Don't Care if the World Collapses shows a different side of Egypt's famous film industry: a dilemma ensues when Lobna, a career-driven line producer played by Egyptian star actor Salma Abu Deif, finds herself in a position where she has to choose between her job responsibilities and being a human being, trying to save the one-day commercial shoot from collapsing. Directed by Karim Shaaban and written by Wael Hamdy, I Don't Care if the World Collapses was selected for several regional and international film festivals.

Where to watch: YouTube

Darwish (Egypt) Will Darwish exchange his life as a conman for a new life as a hero? Photo by Darwish | Official Trailer| درويش | الإعلان الرسمي /YouTube In the 1940s, charming conman Darwish, played by Amr Youssef, lives a life full of challenges and dangers. When he plans to steal a rare jewel and disappear, the tables turn, and he finds himself falsely accused of murder — and becomes a hero by accident. Haunted by his past and his jealous ex, Darwish meets a woman who changes his life. If he is to survive in this unpredictable action comedy, he has to execute his most daring plan yet. Directed by Waleed El Halfawy and written by Wissam Sabry.

Where to watch: Egyptian cinemas starting August 13 Egyptian cinemas starting August 13

Rocky El Ghalaba (Egypt) Rising actor Donia Samir Ghanem stars as Rocky, a different kind of Egyptian action hero. Photo by 💥الاعلان الرسمي لفيلم #روكي_الغلابه 14-8-2025 بصالات السينما بالخليج والعالم /YouTube In this heartfelt action comedy, Donia Samir Ghanem portrays a young boxer who calls herself Rocky and works as a bodyguard for Dr. Thabet, a prominent businessman played by Mohamed Mamdouh. Their worlds regularly clash as they must stick together in the face of a tycoon who wants to destroy Dr. Thabet and carry out a business project. Written by Karim Youssef and directed by Ahmed El Gendy.

Where to watch: Cinemas across the Arab World starting August 14 Cinemas across the Arab World starting August 14

East Africa — By Paula Adhis

'Memory of Princess Mumbi' (Kenya/Switzerland) A still from Memory of Princess Mumbi, Damien Hauser's genre-blending sci-fi fable set in a futuristic Africa, premiering at the 2025 Venice Days. Photo by Memory of Princess Mumbi In Memory of Princess Mumbi, Zurich-born Kenyan filmmaker Damien Hauser blends sci-fi, mockumentary, and animation to create a dystopian tale set in an imaginary Africa in the year 2093. The story follows a young filmmaker who documents the aftermath of a global conflict that erupted two decades earlier, triggered by an AI-driven disaster. The film has been selected for competition at the 22nd edition of Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), an independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival. Hauser is best known for his 2023 film, After the Long Rains.

Where to watch: Venice Film Festival's Giornate degli Autori from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

West Africa — By Nelson C.J

The Serpent's Gift (Nigeria) The Serpent's Gift is a sharp, well-cultivated look at the culture and politics of inheritance in Igbo tradition Photo by The Serpent's Gift/YouTube In this haunting, psychological thriller, the death of a wealthy man brings up questions of ownership, entitlement, and the sometimes devastating weight of inheritance. Driven by a strong spiritual undercurrent and complicated family dynamics, The Serpent's Gift explores the age-long tensions that define the traditions of inheritance in Nigerian Igbo culture. Directed by Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, Reel Love, Ajosepo), and packs in unforgettable performances from Tina Mba (Nigerian Prince, Ile Owo, Suspicion, Tango With Me), Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (Tinsel, The Meeting, Chief Daddy), Ric Hassani, Uche Chika Elumelu, and others.

Where to watch: Cinema, August 29. Cinema, August 29.

A Kiss Too Late (Ghana) A Kiss Too Late is a bittersweet tale of betrayal, love, and struggle. Photo by A Kiss Too Late/YouTube In A Kiss Too Late, an accurate perception of betrayal triggers actions that lead to a once-formidable love story. The film follows two lovers, Etrue and Sabina, who, despite their dire financial circumstances and propositions from well-off suitors, remain committed to each other. Their relationship hits the rocks when Etrue succumbs to temptation after believing Sabina had betrayed him. A Kiss Too Late is a reflection of the social pressures that stretch the ambit of relationships and what it takes to fight for a love one believes in. The film stars Abigail Nelson, Isaac Simpson, Loretta Adjei, Sabina Dzifa, and others.

Where to watch: Silverbird Accra, August 9 Silverbird Accra, August 9

Une si logue lettre (So Long A Letter) (Senegal) This adaptation of Mariama Ba's 1979 novel of the same name brings new life to a revered classic. Photo by CinémAfrique/YouTube In Une si logue lettre, the latest by Senegalese director Angèle Diabang Brener, Mariama Ba's classic novel So Long A Letter finds new life. The story follows Ramatoulaye, the headmistress of a primary school in Dakar and the mother of seven children. Things start to change when her husband of 30 years, Modou, decides to marry a younger woman. What follows is a striking tale of modernity versus the allowances of traditions, all set against the backdrop of how women are perceived within the African society. The film stars Amélie Mbaye, Serge Abessolo, and others.

Where to watch: Now showing at Pathé Cinema, Dakar. Now showing at Pathé Cinema, Dakar.

Southern Africa - By Tseliso Monaheng

Khakhi Fever (South Africa) A promo image of Khakhi Fever, where a group of game rangers set up a challenge to see who can hook up with the most tourists during a season. Photo by Showmax In Khaki Fever, a group of game rangers compete to hook up with the most tourists in a bid to win tips and the title of King of Khaki, all while dodging their strict manager, Anel, who's promised to fire anyone who gets caught. Directed by Brett Michael Innes (Sink, Fiela's Child), Khaki Fever is his second comedy after Daryn's Gym. He co-wrote the film with his husband Nick Ahlers. The cast includes Christopher Jaftha, Trix Vivier, Ilse Klink, Francois Jacobs, and a French bulldog named Chardonnay. Shot in the Cradle of Humankind and dressed by viral brand Boerboel Wear, Khaki Fever is a sexy bushveld comedy for your next Friday night in. Where to watch: Showmax

Queen Modjadji (South Africa) Queen Modjadji, the story of Southern Africa's legendary rainmaker, is currently streaming on Mzansi Magic. Photo by Showmax Queen Modjadji is an epic period drama returning to Mzansi Magic, inspired by the legend of Southern Africa's first rainmaker queen. Set in a time of turmoil, the story follows a young woman destined to lead her people through hardship. It draws from the rich history of the Lobedu clan, whose royal bloodline has spanned generations, and the series brings to life the origin of Queen Modjadji, the powerful figure whose name still echoes through the region today. Produced by Rhythm World Productions (My Brother's Keeper, Sibongile & the Dlaminis, Umkhokha the Curse), Queen Modjadji promises high drama, cultural depth, and striking visuals. The cast features Makoma Mohale (Scandal!) as Queen Maselekwane Modjadji, Ngele Ramulondi (Generations: The Legacy) as the younger version of the queen, and breakout talent Masutang Hope Rasekele as Dzungundini, her mother.

Where to watch: Showmax Showmax