wizkid
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Oct. 30, 2020 04:28PM EST
(Youtube)

Scene from Wizkid's "No Stress" video.

Wizkid Spoils Fans By Dropping the Music Video For 'No Stress'

Oh, you thought he was done for the day?

All in a day's work! Nigerian superstar Wizkid is climbing his way further and further up the charts (and our lists of favourites) by releasing visuals to accompany track "No Stress," off of his freshly released album Made In Lagos.

It's hard not to move to the track on its own, and now we have a plethora of beautiful African women to virtually jam out with. The release of the second single off the high anticipated MIL album comes as Wizkid toyed with fans by simply tweeting "No Stress."

So far, the album has amassed over a million streams in under 24 hours on Boomplay. The 14-track album features music heavy weights including Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai and Terri.

The album was originally meant to drop two weeks ago, but with the political and social terror occurring presently in his home country Nigeria, Wizkid chose to delay it.

Watch the music video for "No Stress" by Wizkid below.

WizKid - No Stress (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
wizkid nigeria nigerian music made in lagos
Audio
(Youtube)

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Juls, Bisa Kdei and more.

In October 2020, Ghana's most talented artists and producers came through as usual and blessed us with several songs and projects that have been the soundtrack of our month.

This month we had hot new additions to Ghana's very popping drill scene, career-defining albums, career-reviving hits, #EndSARS themed songs, and so much more. We give you the cream of the crop right here. Check out our best Ghanaian songs of the month below!

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Master KG Talks 'Jerusalema' and Taking Bolobedu House to the World

Prolific South African artist Master KG talks about the international success of 'Jerusalema' , his next music project and hints at an epic collaboration with a certain music heavyweight.