Young Jonn & Asake Want to Live Forever on “Che Che”

Young Jonn has been one of the most penetrating voices in Afrobeats these past few years. With several hits under his belt and the commercially successful Jiggy Forever album, the Chocolate City man has earned the right to flex his laurels and talk about how great he is, which is the main theme behind “Che Che,” his new record.

On “Che Che,” he’s joined byAsake, another artist who constructed his acclaim upon such rocky ground. Both artists are in scintillating form as they reflect their distinct styles; the sweet-tongued bounce of Young Jonn floats in cheerful cadences, complemented by the swagger-driven rhythms of Asake, whose recent music has reflected his hip-hop influences even more vividly. All these nuances of delivery take on a searing form in this new single.

The song is co-produced by Jaytunes and Young Jonn himself, recalling the 2000s when, as a YBNL-affiliated producer, he soundtracked the uptempo direction of the era’s street pop. Perhaps that’s where his distinct interpretation of amapiano comes from, blending its hypnotic percussion with a flair that echoes the nightlife of Lagos.

In his verse, Young Jonn affirms that “I get am before no be property…deliver me from my frenemies,” the lyrics are sung with an almost religious earnestness, seeing as spaces as the ones he enjoys are exclusively accessed by money and influence. Assured in his place, Asake paints the other side of the picture, asserting that he feels good, "mehn I’m too fly / praying, Alubarika, everywhere good, agba baller.”