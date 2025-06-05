What is Lagos’ Nightlife without Afrobeats?

A few weeks ago,Davido made a bold claim that Lagos probably has the best nightlife in the world. The Afrobeats superstar expanded on that sentiment, saying, "There are so many things to do in Lagos … there are crazy parties everywhere, we have good restaurants, the private beaches … everything is there in Lagos."

It's a grand statement, but one that Lagos has been building toward for over a decade. Back in 2008,Banky W sang of the city like a dreamland in "Lagos Party," where everything is possible and the fun never stops. Sixteen years later, Lagos has mostly justified its top-tier placement as an Afrobeats destination, and the numbers prove it.

When the sun sets in the city, something electric happens. The beats drop, bottles pop, and Lagos transforms into Africa's party capital. But beneath the pulsing rhythms and flashing lights lies a massive economic engine powered entirely by Afrobeats.

According to a recent report by Lagos-based advisory and investment management firm TAG, titled Uncharted Waters: Nigeria's Afrobeats Economy, the genre doesn't just soundtrack the city's nightlife; it powers it. From superstars visiting clubs and splurging cash to the drinks at every table, Afrobeats drives everything from beverage sales to food service, smoking accessories, and more.

The numbers are huge. Drinks contribute to 90 percent of sales at upscale venues, with most recording an average consumer spend of N617,000 ($394) per table. With clubs averaging about 20 tables each and factoring in variables like club days and venue capacity, the annual gross revenue hits approximately N1.9 billion.

One can barely keep track of the hot spots. Names like Hotbox, Quilox, and Secrets Palace dominate conversations and even get referenced in Afrobeats records. These venues have become more than entertainment spaces; they're cultural institutions where Nigeria's top artists naturally gravitate, drawn by Lagos's longtime status as the preferred residence for the country's music elites.