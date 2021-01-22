south african hip-hop
Jan. 22, 2021 02:49AM EST

Listen To ‘THE 5 YEAR PLAN’, A New Song From A-Reece’s Upcoming Project ‘Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape’

A-Reece shares 'THE 5 YEAR PLAN' from upcoming project 'Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: The Mixtape'.

A-Reece and fellow 1000 Degreez and Rubber Band Gang member Wordz reconnect on "THE 5 YEAR PLAN". Their interpretation of the open-ended flamenco string-laden instrumental is a catchy hook ("I'm 'bout to break the bank"), lofty bars ("She saw my drip, she thought I was filling the tank", Wordz raps) and high energy (Reece's adlibs are a whole mood).

"THE 5 YEAR PLAN" adds to a growing series of collaborations between A-Reece and Wordz. Both rappers come from 1000 Degreez, a supergroup from Pretoria that was active in the mid-2010s and played the role of launching the careers of both rappers and their acolytes.


A-Reece, who's the most visible of the crew's members, is releasing a new project in March. From the title, it's safe to say the "mixtape" isn't the highly anticipated follow-up to his last album From Me To You and Only You (2017).

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: The Mixtape is heavy on guest features. Out of its 13 songs, only five songs are free of guests. Appearing on the rest of the album are the likes of Jay Jody, Ayanda Jiya, Stogie T and BELO SALO.

Read: The Mysterious Road to A-Reece's 'Paradise II'

The song "RESIDUAL SELF-IMAGE", which was released in August last year as "Re$idual $Elf Image", made the project while a majority of his songs released in the last two years aren't on the project—songs such the "EXP" series and the recently released "STRICTLY 4 MY B*TCH".

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: The Mixtape is out on March 26.

Stream "THE 5 YEAR PLAN" by A-Reece and Wordz on Apple Music and Spotify, and pre-save/pre-add Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: The Mixtape.



A-Reece "Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape" Tracklist

  • 1.MARK 15: 35
  • 2.HIBACHI
  • 3.THE 5 YEAR PLAN (featuring Wordz)
  • 4.THE SAME THING (featuring Jay Jody)
  • 5.NIGHTMARE ON BRYANSTON DR (featuring BELO SALO)[Freestyle]
  • 6.DICHOTOMY
  • 7.NNO MAN'S LAND featuring Wordz)
  • 8.JIMMY'S INTERLUDE (featuring Ayanda Jiya)
  • 9.RESIDUAL SELF-IMAGE (featuring Ayanda Jiya)
  • 10.MORNING PEACE (featuring Jay Jody)
  • 11.BRAVO (featuring Stogie T and BELO SALO)
  • 12.OVER ME
  • 13.DOTTED LINEZ

Photo: Courtesy of The Outside Organisation

