Meet The African Basketball Players Picked At The 2025 WNBA Draft

Seven African players were selected in this year’s Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft, a historic moment that is worth celebrating. These women are breaking barriers and making their mark on the global stage.

Each year, the WNBA — the professional basketball league for female basketball players in the United States — sets up a draft event to select new players from a pool of colleges and professional teams. This year's draft pick was notable for various reasons, from the quality of talent picked to the record-high viewership. As interest in women's basketball has risen recently, WNBA draft events are now followed more intently. On ESPN, the 2025 WNBA draft averaged 1.25 million views, the second-most-watched edition of the event in history. Last year, the event drew 2.4 million viewers due to the presence of popular athletes like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Still, this year's viewership is significantly high, considering the viewership averaged 572,000 in 2023. In addition to impressive viewership, this year's WNBA picks showcased an exceptional list of outstanding basketball talents of African descent. Here are the African basketball players who joined the WNBA in 2025.

Kiki Iriafen (Nigeria) When the Washington Mystics selected Kiki Iriafen fourth overall in the draft, she rose to the moment in a stunning traditional Nigerian ensemble. Her sequined Owambe-style gown with intricate lace detailing and elaborate headgear proudly showcased her heritage. The Stanford and USC alumna joins the professional ranks ready to bring the tenacity and determination of her Nigerian spirit to the court, following in the footsteps of many Nigerian players before her.

Dominique Malonga (Cameroon) The Seattle Storm selected French Cameroonian Dominique Malonga with the second overall pick, making history as she became the youngest WNBA draftee ever at 19. The 6'6" player, who remarkably turned professional at age 15, had already impressed on the international stage as the youngest member of France's 2024 Paris Olympics basketball team that took home silver. Her early professional experience and Olympic success make her draft position particularly noteworthy.

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (Nigeria) Russian Nigerian player Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, selected 15th overall by the Minnesota Lynx, shares Nigerian heritage with her basketball idol Nneka Ogwumike. Basketball runs deep in her family — her father, who passed away when she was six-years-old, played professionally in Spain. Kosu's exceptional talent was evident early, as she debuted with the Russian national team at 14-years-old, competing in the FIBA U16 European Championship.

Aaronette Vonleh (Liberia) Aaronette Vonleh was drafted by the Dallas Wings. The former Baylor Bears standout is also a sibling of the renowned American men's basketball player Noah Vonleh. Vonleh, who just finished a successful season, won the 2023 Co-Pac Most Improved Player Award.

Adja Kane (Senegal) The New York Liberty drafted French Senegalese center Adja Kane as the final overall pick. The 20-year-old will continue playing for France's Landerneau Bretagne Basket while she develops. According to Jonathan Kolb, general manager of the New York Liberty, "We had a unique opportunity tonight to select Adja Kane, a talented young player from a strong program in France, who will continue to develop overseas for the next few years with our support from afar."

Aicha Coulibaly (Mali) Born in Bamako, Mali, Aicha Coulibaly was drafted into the WNBA by the Chicago Sky as the 22nd overall pick. Chicago Sky's manager, Jeff Paligocca, described Coulibaly as a strong perimeter defender and elite slasher. "We're excited to add such a dynamic player on both sides of the ball at this point in the draft," Paligocca said.