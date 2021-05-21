The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Angelique Kidjo x Mr Eazi x Salif Keita, Fireboy DML, The Compozers, M3NSA and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Angelique Kidjo 'Africa, One Of A Kind' ft. Mr Eazi & Salif Keita
Angelique Kidjo is announcing her upcoming album, Mother Nature, and sharing its lead single "Africa, One Of A Kind," a proud ode to her roots. The new single sees the Beninese legend connecting with an all-star cast of Mr Eazi and Salif Keita over an uplifting guitar riff. "We are all Africans and the blood of Africa runs through our life," Angelique Kidjo mentions. "This song, which I recorded with one of the icons of the new generation of African artists, is a declaration of love to the continent. We want to change the way it is portrayed and show its beauty to the world." Guests on Mother Nature will also include Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeinab & Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, and more.
Fireboy DML 'Lifestyle'
Buzzing Nigerian Fireboy DML shares the lavish music video for "LIfestyle," the latest highlight from his standout album Apollo. The video follows Fireboy as he gets into some trouble for his carefree lifestyle, and we see a day in the life of the singer as he plays FIFA with the boys, parties and much more.
M3NSA 'Forward'
Ghana's M3NSA returns with a head-banger in the shape of "Forward." As the title implies, the new single centers around thoughts of always looking ahead and keeping your personal momentum going. "The lyrics for the verses was just me looking for a mantra that allows me to continue 'going' when I feel I've got nothing else to offer and to pick up the people around me. Keep us on course," he mentions. It's accompanying music video, directed by Irene Donati and Mensa himself, was shot in Dansoman, Accra.
Zu. 'Emini nasebusuku'
The enchanting Zu. has released the deep amapiano single "Emini nasebusuku", featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean. The single comes from her upcoming EP Ndim Netshomi Zam, which she has described as the "soundtrack to my inner groove". The afrosoul singer's latest offering reveals a new layer of talent from the vocally-powerful musician. Zu. has declared "Emnini nasebusuku" a celebration of life and victories achieved in these difficult times.
The Compozers 'Problem' ft. Mr Eazi
The Compozers link up with Mr Eazi for the infectious afrobeats collaboration "Problem." The track, which is built on a catchy afro-fusion rhythm, is sure to be heard at summer parties across London, Ghana and more. Its accompanying music video was shot in Jamestown, Ghana. Get into it above.
Lojay x Sarz 'Tonongo'
Up-and-coming Nigerian artist Lojay connected with producer Sarz a few weeks back for this highly-addictive single "Tonongo," a song which is about Sarz's experience of falling in love with a stripper. "'Tonongo' is about expressing the depth of emotion that lies beyond the surface," Lojay mentions. "The single was inspired by the atmosphere of a strip club - moody and dark — a fitting ode to the dancer the song was written about. I enjoy the duality of the song. It ended up making itself and that's the beauty of it, the beauty of music. It's so spiritual. I'm just a vessel. I hope people relate to it and find beauty in it."
DJ Spinall x Fireboy DML x 6lack 'Sere' (Remix)
Nigeria's DJ Spinall dropped the remix for his latest massive hit single "Sere'', off his fifth studio album Grace. The "Sere" remix comes packed with power, especially, with the addition of American rapper 6lack to the banger that originally, only, featured Fireboy DML. The remix follows the music video release for the original "Sere" single, which has amassed millions of views thus far. The remix is a bonus Afopop track worth the listen.
Oh3rma 'Me Again'
American-Ghanaian newcomer Oh3rma shares her alte-leaning debut single "Me Again," a moody track in which she talks about a bad relationship. ''Me Again expresses how a woman deals with her emotions through the darkest moments in her life. Having been through a 3-year toxic relationship built on lies and deceit," she mentions.
Victor Morgan 'Holla My Name' (Remix) ft. Teni
Emerging Nigerian act Victor Morgan recently dropped the remix to his single, "Holla My Name," which features none-other-than Teni. The song sees the pair urging listeners to sing their praises over a vibrant afropop backdrop. Teni also shines with her guest verse, delivering her signature catchy, melody-filled lyrics.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- 6 African Metal Bands You Need To Check Out - OkayAfrica ›
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›