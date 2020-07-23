heat of the week
Jul. 23, 2020 12:05PM EST
Sarkodie and E-40 in the music video for "CEO Flow"

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wizkid, Sarkodie, AKA, Jupiter & Okwess, El'vee, Adekunle Gold and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

1. Watch AKA's New Visuals For "Cross My Heart"

2. Wizkid's New Song "Smile" Featuring H.E.R. Was Made to Make You Smile

3. Watch Jupiter & Okwess' Kinshasa-Shot Video For "Na Kozonga"

4. Sarkodie and E-40 Put on a Show In New Rappity Rap Single "CEO"

5. Listen to Adekunle Gold's Highly-Anticipated Single "AG Baby"  

6. Burna Boy & Davido Feature on Deluxe Version of Popsmoke's Posthumous Album

7. Watch El'Vee's Lagos-Shot Music Video For "Money"

african music african songs afrobeats songs you need to hear this week
