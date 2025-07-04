Every week, OkayAfrica highlights the top African music releases — including the latest Afrobeats and amapiano hits — through our best music column, African Songs You Need to Hear This Week.

Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.

Samthing Soweto - "Ama Get Down" (feat. Blxckie) Samthing Soweto & Blxckie - Ama Get Down (Official Audio) This song sounds like what a pack of angels must sound like. From the harmonies to the verses, the beat to the overall mood, it's pure affirmation, proof that good things do exist. "[I] don't think I've ever mentioned how much I appreciate being on this song. It means a lot to me mainly cause this is Samthing Soweto, the legend, and sometimes I really be forgetting how far this journey has taken me," wrote Blxckie in a heartfelt post on X . In an interview with OkayAfrica , Samthing Soweto revealed his deep admiration for Blxckie's work ethic. The way the collaboration came together was magical, he said. Blxckie had ducked into the studio from another session, heard the track, and laid down his verse on the spot. Samthing Soweto was moved by it, though at the time, he wasn't quite sure what to do with it. That it made the album at all feels like a miracle and an unexpected blessing that turned into one of the project's most luminous moments. - Tšeliso Monaheng.

FAVE – "Intentions" On her latest song, FAVE delves into the romantic terrain she has largely explored since her breakout. The mid-tempo swirls with a seductive tease that brings out an excellent vocal performance from the Nigerian singer, as she highlights what she wants from a relationship and how she's navigated her way into the industry. With her debut album expected later this year, this collaboration with the COLORS studio puts her in a good place. - Emmanuel Esomnofu

Kami Leonne - "Velvet" Kami Leonne is velvety on her new single. The Dubai-based Congolese musician reaches registers that unlock new depths of emotion, letting her voice melt into a festival of harmonies. The production is sleek; the sonic embodiment of a genre she dubs Afrosilk. She sings lyrics that course through three languages: English, French, and Lingala. This is as smooth as it gets, and anything smoother hasn't been invented yet. - TM

BNXN – 'Captain [LP]' Captain sees BNXN establish himself as a curator of Afrobeats' many feelings. From the aspirational to the heartbreaking and everything in between, the Nigerian superstar assembles a credible list of talents that further propel his vision, including Victony, Soweto Gospel Choir, and Rema. It's a colorful project that showcases BNXN's ability to create a bop, although there are yet pockets of melancholy for those who lean towards that direction. - EE

Benjamin Jephta and Kujenga - "The Blessing - Revisited" It's been a decade since Benjamin Jephta flooded the scene with "Homecoming," his searing debut that helped set the standard for modern-day approaches to South African jazz. Now, joined by fellow Capetonians Kujenga , the bassist, composer, and all-around bad-ass, is circling back to the roots that grew a giant. Expect dynamic horns, keys that punch you in the gut in the funkiest way, and grooves that heighten every sense. This is a spiritual quest, and the returns are nothing short of nourishment for the soul. - TM

GoodGirl LA – 'GoodGirl [EP]' On her new six-track EP, Goodgirl LA shows the game what it's been missing for so long. From the undeniably direct writing to the scintillating beats, there's a zesty reflection of the singer's themes, which range from love to self-actualization. The listener emerges with a profound respect for GoodGirl's process, demonstrating why she's been so heralded in the Nigerian music scene for a while now. - EE

Viwe Mkizwana - "People of the South" South African jazz speaks its own distinct vernacular. On "People of the South," bassist and composer Viwe Mkizwana assembles some of the sharpest voices in the scene—Bokani Dyer, Marcus Wyatt, and more—for a ceremonial offering to the gods of sound. The result is a lyrical, restorative piece that soothes all the aching parts. - TM

Blaqbonez – "Go Crazy" There have been few rappers in the scene who incorporate real-life happenings as poignantly as Blaqbonez . Every song seems an exciting extension of his life, and on "Go Crazy," you hear him reaching deeper levels of the fly talk. Briefly incorporating Rema's flow on HEIS , it's a searing demonstration of Blaqbonez' ability to infuse pop culture without losing his unique details. A shot or two may have been directed at ODUMODUBLVCK , which makes it an even more visceral listen.

MODAR, Lowfeye & Emtee - "Year 64" There's no South African rap group making more noise right now than the Qwellers. One of their standout voices, Lowfeye, makes a strong case for "best rapper out" status with "Year 64," an overdue collaboration with Emtee , the revered figurehead of the African Trap Movement, whose wave shifted the game a decade ago alongside Sjava and Saudi. The track is all haunting organs, stinging raps, and the most decadent bounce imaginable — a collision of two generations, both razor-sharp in their own right. - TM