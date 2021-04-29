The 20 Best South African Songs of the Month (April)
The best South African songs of the month featuring DJ Maphorisa x Tyler ICU, Kamo Mphela, Blaq Diamond, Khuli Chana, Sun-EL Musician and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
Kamo Mphela 'Percy Tau' (featuring Nobantu Vilakazi & 9umba)
Lifted from her recently released EP Nkulunkulu, Kamo Mphela brings forth the 9umba-produced "Percy Tau" alongside Nobantu Vilakazi. The sizzling track is named after the South African soccer star who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Kamo and Nobantu both deliver their signature club-ready chants and lyrics which make reference to soccer.
Boohle 'Hamba Nobani' (featuring Busta 929, Reece Madlisa & Zuma)
After months of teasing it, Boohle finally released her Busta-929 produced single, "Hamba Nobani". The song features Reece Madlisa & Zuma who deliver compelling verses. For the first few lines of his verse, Reece Madlisa collages lyrics from Mshoza and Mzambiya's kwaito classic "Kortez". The artists are among the hottest names in amapiano right now, and as expected, "Hamba Nobani" is an absolute banger.
Blaq Diamond 'Messiah' (featuring Dumi Mkostad)
On Good Friday, Blaq Diamond alongside renowned gospel artist Dumi Mkostad dropped "Messiah". The song comes after the duo's two-times platinum hit song "Summer Yomuthi". "When all fails, we call unto the Lord our Saviour, as he hears our cries to heal the Land of all its troubles and sorrows," reads the song's description on YouTube.
Dee Koala 'Spazz' (featuring Blxckie and K. Keed)
Following a long hiatus, Cape Town's Dee Koala is back with a new single "Spazz". Her guests Blxckie and K. Keed tell lames to "get the fuck outta here". "Spazz" is Dee Koala's first release since her 2019 album 4 the Khaltsha.
Blaqnick & MasterBlaQ 'The Whistling Man' (featuring Uncle Jo)
After the release of their single, "Khuza Gogo" alongside DBN Gogo last month, the emerging amapiano duo has shared the visuals to their breakout song "The Whistling Man". The music video tells the story of the duo linking up with Uncle Jo who laced the song's hypnotic whistle.
Soul T IDYAN 'Idyan Re-Up' (featuring Yanga Chief, Flash Ikumkani & Bhut' Legend)
New wave Xhosa rapper Soul T taps peers Flash Ikumkani & Bhut' Legend to re-up his breakout single "Idyan". The song previously received the remix treatment from Yanga Chief, whose verse on the re-up remains unchanged, together with Soul T Idyan's verse. Yanga Chief has been rallying behind the new wave of Xhosa rap and recently took Twitter to express his support, "I stand for Xhosa Rap. You can't separate me from it or take just me. I'm bringing a movement! From Cape to Komani."
Khuli Chana 'Buyile' (featuring Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny & Lady Du)
Veteran rapper Khuli Chana is back and has employed the talents of producer Tyler ICU for a hybrid hip-hop and amapiano groovy song. Also featured on the song is vocalist Lady Du and emerging rapper duo Stino Le Thwenny whom Khuli previously appeared alongside on the remix of their single "Mshimane". The song comes after a recent announcement of a joint venture between the rapper's Mythron Records and Universal Music Group.
Rouge 'W.A.G' (featuring Sarkodie & Youssoupha)
Rouge enlists Ghananian rap superstar Sarkodie and iconic French-Congolese rapper Youssoupha for her new single "W.A.G" (acronym for "Whatsapp group"). The song is produced by Zambian producer Mae 'N Major, who previously worked with the rapper on songs like "Popular" among other songs of hers.
TNS 'Umhlaba Wonke' (featuring Dlala Thukzin)
TNS dropped the official music video for his Dlala Thukzin-assisted single "Umhlaba Wonke". The visuals come just a month after the release of his sophomore album, Phupholetu. The song's hook cleverly interpolates Winnie Khumalo's "Live Your Life" which gives off nostalgic vibes.
Zoocci Coke Dope 'Suicide'
Talented producer and melodic rapper Zoocci Coke Dope gears up for the release of his highly anticipated album, Anxiety +. Driven by a warm synth, the drumless song sees Zoocci rap about getting money and not wanting anybody. The song serves as the first release since Zoocci's PiFF Audio imprint partnered with Stay Low Entertainment.
DJ Maphorisa x Tyler ICU 'Banyana' (featuring Sir Trill, Daliwonga & Kabza De Small)
Two of the most sought-after amapiano vocalists dovetail on the new DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU cut "Banyana", taken from their joint EP of the same name. The song interpolates Charles Webster's club mix of Michel Cleis's "La Mezcla", which was famously sampled on Kwesta's "Mayibabo".
Boity '018’s Finest' (featuring Maglera Doe Boy & Ginger Trill)
Boity returns to her hometown for the visuals of the Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill-assisted "018's Finest". Speaking to OkayAfrica earlier this year, the rapper said, "It wouldn't make sense to make a song about my hometown Potchefstroom and not include them." (Read more about it here)
Sun-EL Musician 'Never Never' (featuring Nobuhle)
In his latest music video from his sophomore album, To The World And Beyond, Sun-El Musician takes us around his beautiful hometown, Mooi River. "I want to help the storytellers tell their stories," says the talented producer on the album's liner notes on Apple Music. On "Never Never", emerging vocalist Nobuhle tells a story of an indescribable but yet majestic place or time, which she says the song reminds her of.
DJ LeSoul 'Amabele' (featuring Deep Narratives, TNS & Blaqrhythm)
Radio and club deejay, LeSoul shared the visuals to her infectious track, "Amabele". TNS is behind the song's sexual innuendo-fueled lyrics and vocals while Deep Narratives and Blaqrhythm co-produced the Afro-house beat.
Nadia Nakai 'Practice' (featuring Vic Mensa)
Nadia Nakai put out the visuals to her Vic Mensa-assisted single "Practice". The song is taken from the deluxe edition of Nadia's debut album Naked. Since his trip to Ghana late last year, Vic Mensa has been working with more African artists and we love it. (Read more about the song here)
Emtee 'Long Way'
Emtee finally put out his highly anticipated third studio album Logan, his first release since leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment. "Long Way" is a deeply personal cut which the rapper uses to detail his relationship with his family. "The song's dedicated to my wife; we've been together since 2012. She has been very helpful in my life and career," revealed Emtee to Apple Music. (Read our review of the album here)
Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa & TRESOR 'Soro'
"Soro" is one of the many standout songs from Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa & TRESOR's impressive collaborative album Rumble In The Jungle. The song recently got played on the latest OVO Sound Radio episode, during Oliver's mix. (Read our review of the album here)
Ayanda Jiya 'No Games' (featuring Flvme)
R&B songstress Ayanda Jiya and rapper Flvme link up on "No Games" to sing about being desired over a mellow trap-soul beat. Ayanda kicks off her verse with the bold lyric, "Now you know I got that fire that's why you dance around me/ Got you filled up with desire, see I got what you need." The song serves as an opener to her latest album, QUEEN.
Tru Hitz & Co Kayn 'My Way' (featuring Jay Claude, Big Star Johnson and Lucille Slade)
Acclaimed producers Tru Hitz & Cokayn enlist frequent collaborator Jay Claude, Big Star Johnson and Lucille Slade for the 90s' R&B-inspired "My Way", off their project The Wave. On the groovy tune, the artists fittingly sing about having a good time and partying.
Shane Eagle 'AMMO' (featuring YoungstaCPT)
Shane Eagle and YoungstaCPT switch flows and trade bars on the trap-inflected "Ammo". Shane Eagle delivers a braggadocio-heavy verse in which he claims that all his previous projects are "classics" and threatens to "fuck around and do some acting". YoungstaCPT, as expected, comes through with a show-stealing verse.
