Blxckie and Nasty C Prove Durban Really Got The Juice in New Single “Ye x4”

Blxckie and Nasty C trade uppish raps in new collaborative banger "Ye x4".

"Ye x4", the most anticipated song in Blxckie's upcoming album B4 Now, is now available for streaming. The emerging emcee drops lofty bars, alongside fellow Durban rhyme spitter Nasty C, over a banging beat consisting of whizzing synths drenched in reverb and anchored by a deep bassline.

This is the first time the two rappers are on a song together. Since appearing on the scene a few years ago, Blxckie has been compared to Nasty C. In the song, both rappers showcase their flair and spit uppish raps. Nasty C raps:

"I just landed in, the guap/ LOL, I just landed in London/ My pockets be talkin' and [?] and singin' and shit, your pockets still humming"

Blxckie is just as cold, rapping:

"I be flyer than a eagle, you be flyer than a peacock/ You be flyer than a dodo/ Your girl tryna take photos"

"Ye Ye Ye Ye" is Blxckie's trademark phrase/adlib and the rapper has expressed in different occasions that he was glad he managed to get Nasty C to appear on this particular song.

Nasty C is one of the only three features on Blxckie's upcoming album B4 Now alongside Flvme and Lucasraps. The latter two appear on two of the project's singles "Big Time Sh'lappa" and "Stripes" which have both been out for a while.

B4 Now is the promising Durban emcee's official debut album. Blxckie has created a crazy buzz in the most organic way possible for a rapper — by dropping freestyles, singles, videos and appearing on fellow artists' songs and projects. "I'm working," he recently told Riky Rick in an interview.

B4 Now drops on May 21, and is one of the most anticipated South African hip-hop albums of 2021. Judging from the songs that are available on the project's preorder/pre-add, fans are in for a treat.

