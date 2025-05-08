African Artists Shine in the 2025 BET Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 25th annual BET Awards have officially landed, and African artists are making their presence felt. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Dar es Salaam to Accra, a diverse slate of continental talent has secured nominations across major categories, underlining the global rise and influence of African music.

This year, Nigerian pop powerhouse Ayra Starr leads the African contingent with three nods – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, and Best International Act. It's a significant moment for the 21-year-old, whose debut album, The Year I Turned 21, has positioned her as a standout voice in the Afro-pop landscape. Ayra's nomination haul cements her arrival as a local chart-topper and a fully-fledged global star.

Another Nigerian trailblazer, Tems, earned double nominations in the BET Her category for “Burning” and “Hold On,” both from her critically acclaimed debut Born In The Wild. Known for her introspective writing and haunting vocals, Tems continues to expand the boundaries of soul and R&B, infusing them with the spirit of Lagos while resonating with audiences worldwide.

Across the Best New International Act category, the spotlight turns to a new class of African talent defining the moment: Nigeria’s Shallipopi, UK-based Nigerian artist Odeal, South Africa’s Maglera Doe Boy, Tanzania’s Abigail Chams, and Durban’s genre-bending producer Dlala Thukzin all made the cut. It’s a testament to the explosive creativity bubbling from African scenes that increasingly set the pace for pop music at large.

Speaking on this year’s nominations, Senior Vice President & Co-General Manager at Paramount Africa and Lead at BET International, Monde Twala, reflected on the significance of this moment: “The 2025 nominations reflect the incredible creativity, influence, and impact of African artists who are shaping culture and pushing boundaries. These talents represent the diversity and heartbeat of a new generation, and the global resonance of our sounds.”

The awards continue to spotlight excellence across Black entertainment. US rapper Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with ten nods, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Rising star Doechii, with her genre-bending debut Alligator Bites Never Heal, earned six nominations, tying with Drake, Future, and GloRilla. Meanwhile, SZA and The Weeknd both earned four nominations each.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the BET Awards, dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night”, returns to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 10 June, broadcasting live on BET (DStv Channel 129 and GOtv Channel 21) at 01:00 WAT. The milestone event will also include the free 2-day BETX Fan Fest, co-produced by Live Nation Urban, with concerts, panel discussions, and community activations.

As African artists continue to break borders and redefine genre, their growing visibility at institutions like the BET Awards marks more than just individual wins; it’s a reflection of how the global cultural map is being redrawn.