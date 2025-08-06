As Big Brother Nigeria Turns 10, Here Are Some of the Loyal Fans Who Made It an Iconic Show

Since 2017, Nigeria’s version of the popular reality television show Big Brother has revolutionized Nigerian entertainment. It has also contributed to the growing parasocial relationships many fans have with their favorite celebrities. The show made its Nigerian entry in 2006, before taking a long break and returning in 2017. Since then, it has aired every year, with this year’s season marking its decade-long run in Nigeria.

A typical Big Brother Naija season is defined by social media hashtags, which quickly devolve into fan clubs named after competing housemates, fan wars, exaggerated theories, and feuds that often translate into real life. It’s a vibrant community that often mirrors the chaos and competitive spirit of the show itself. With each season, viewers are not only offered a fascinating look into the psychology of Nigerian entertainment and what moves the Nigerian audience, but they are also roped into a dizzying spell where factions are quickly formed and alliances have the stamina of war machines.

Fans of the show have famously raised as high as $66,000 for their favorite housemate who was evicted from the show. Some have bought gifts as expensive as cars and even landed properties. It’s a dedication that is as incomprehensible as it is fascinating to watch. And despite the infamous reputation that many ascribe to the Big Brother Nigeria super-fandom, the show provides an escape for many Nigerian viewers and has been supported by those same viewers who devote their time, energy, and money to ensuring that the people on the show are rewarded for offering the much-needed escapism.

As the show enters its 10th season, OkayAfrica spoke with a few fans who have followed the show for years about what they love about it, what it means to them, and what they have devoted to it.

Star: Runs a fan account I started watching the show in 2017. I’m a reality TV junkie, so I normally enjoy the one based in my home country, which is also the largest in Africa. I dedicated this account to supporting Nengi Hampson, a contestant in the 2020 season of the show. We were locked down, and to fully enjoy the season, I couldn’t use my main account because I have too many familiar people following me. So, I chose to do it this way, allowing me not to feel the need to hold back for public perception. Also, because I don’t need anyone tracing my tweets back to me. Running a fan account is fun when anonymous. Not much effort is required to run a fan account. I don’t go through anything crazy because no one knows that I am behind this account, so I get to be as unhinged as I want and still live my life. However, a downside of being a BBN superfan is that people often assume those who watch BBN have low IQs, are unemployed, or are broke.

Jessy: Fan since 2017 I started watching the show in 2017. The interactions, mind games, aesthetics, and generally entertaining chaos make the show fun. My favorite season was Big Brother Titans in 2023, the season that merged Nigerian and South African contestants. I have done several things as a BBN superfan, some of which include walking in the rain to go and watch it, renting phones to vote for my favourite contestant, and contributing money to buy more votes. My least favorite part of being a BBN superfan is the parasocial relationship and being tagged “razz” and “unemployed”.

Wumi: PR Manager for a housemate I have been watching BBN for a while and actually auditioned one time. As the head of PR for one of the housemates, a lot goes into managing an account for a housemate. It was hectic, you had to organize the fans, you had to have groups for people monitoring what the contestant was doing on screen, and you also needed to have clips to show off your housemate in the best light. It also involved getting her media mentions and support from people she knew and celebrities who showed interest in her. I don’t think we got five hours of sleep every night, so we always had to be awake, especially during party nights. The best part was putting a team together, helping her amass a huge following, and directing the fans. The downside, along with lack of sleep, is always having to put out fires every day, whether on Twitter or WhatsApp groups, and also the intensity of the fans who can sometimes be overbearing. You get to see people in their worst form.

Bensira: Raised over $9,900 for an evicted contestant I started watching BBN in 2020 during the lockdown season. My favorite candidate, Erica Nweledim, was in that season and was eventually disqualified and evicted after three strikes. It felt like the world was against her; she was being bullied and shamed during the season. We (I and other fans) decided to raise the money she would have won had she not been disqualified, especially as we could no longer vote for her. We had different groups raising money in Canada, the U.S., South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, the UK, and Nigeria. I handled the smallest amount of money, which came to over $70,000. If I weren’t among the committee of people who handled the gifts, the money, and the house bought for Erica, I would have said it was a lie. We were the first fanbase to buy a house for their favorite housemate. We still contribute money to give to her on her birthdays. My least favorite thing about being a BBN superfan is the cult mindset and constantly attacking each other online. It makes you go rabid; you’re insulting people you don’t know on behalf of your favorite contestant. Sometimes you don’t even know who you are anymore. I stopped stanning people after Erica, so I am now unbiased as I watch the show.

Franklin: Fan since 2018 What I enjoy most about watching the show is seeing housemates live a life I can relate to in some ways. My favorite season was the 2020 lockdown edition. The most I have done for a housemate I liked was to vote and ensure they remain on the show. When I connect with a housemate, I go all out to support them. I've evolved from the days when voting required purchasing airtime to the current system of decoder and web votes. Now I reach out to acquaintances with decoders, asking to borrow their access. Pride takes a backseat when it comes to keeping my favorites in the house. I register multiple BBNaija accounts and source various devices to maximize my voting power. Campaigning also serves as a form of voting. I post frequently on all my social media platforms and slide into friends' DMs, encouraging them to do the same. Then, after the show, I continue celebrating the housemates by contributing to fan-organized gifts and other similar activities. My least favorite part of being a BBN superfan is being perceived as someone who wastes money and time on someone who does not know me.