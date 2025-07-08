Two Musical Worlds Collide In Burna Boy And Shaboozey's New Single “Change Your Mind”

Burna Boy and Shaboozey have teamed up for a new single, “Change Your Mind,” out today, July 8, three days before the release of Burna Boy’s eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness. The collaboration links two artists with Nigerian roots who are shaping music across continents, and it comes at an opportune moment when genre boundaries are being pushed from both sides of the Atlantic.

“Change Your Mind” was first heard at a post-Grammy celebration in Los Angeles. Video clips from the event showed fans singing along to the hook, and social media proceeded to buzz with excitement. The song has a country music undercurrent with its abundant Southern guitar licks, an Afrobeats touch, and a soaring chorus that we can see people singing word-for-word at future stadium shows. “When the love runs out and the lights go off/ wanna leave this on a high/ I'm hoping I can change your mind,” goes a part of it, slivers of heartbreak and foregone dreams seeping through the hypnotic rhythm. The upcoming album spans 16 tracks and includes features from Travis Scott, Stromae, and Mick Jagger. The record is expected to build on Burna Boy’s well-established sound while incorporating new textures. His tour begins this month in Berlin and includes stops at major European festivals before heading to North America in the fall.