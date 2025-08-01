In Photos: Davido Electrifies NYC With a High-Energy Live Concert
The Afrobeats superstar touched down in Brooklyn, NYC, for a stellar live performance and showcase of his global reach.
August 01, 2025
Photo by Creator Trigger Jones for OkayAfrica.
Nigerian superstar Davido took over New York City last night with a live concert for the ages at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for his 5ive Alive Tour. It was a packed affair and a full house as Davido went through his classic hits like “Dami Duro,” as well as favorites from his new album, 5ive.
The night was full of Afrobeats energy as fellow Nigerian artist Victony, who’s still riding high off the success of his album Stubborn, opened the night with an energetic set of his own.
OkayAfrica has exclusive pictures of the night for you in the photo gallery below.
From Your Site Articles
- Davido’s Latest Tour Promises A Live Experience Like No Other ›
- This Is What 'An OkayAfrica Party' With Davido Looked Like ›
- Photos: Davido’s Electric Night at Madison Square Garden ›
- 'Entertainment Has Saved Nigeria'—Here's What Happened When Davido Spoke at Columbia University ›
- NYC Will Never Forget 'Okayafrica: Afrobeat X Afrobeats' with Davido + Antibalas at Lincoln Center Out of Doors ›
Related Articles Around the Web