In Photos: Davido Electrifies NYC With a High-Energy Live Concert

The Afrobeats superstar touched down in Brooklyn, NYC, for a stellar live performance and showcase of his global reach.

Davido performs on stage, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, mic in hand, band in the background

Davido performs live at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on July 31, 2025.

Photo by Creator Trigger Jones for OkayAfrica.

Nigerian superstar Davido took over New York City last night with a live concert for the ages at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for his 5ive Alive Tour. It was a packed affair and a full house as Davido went through his classic hits like “Dami Duro,” as well as favorites from his new album, 5ive.

The night was full of Afrobeats energy as fellow Nigerian artist Victony, who’s still riding high off the success of his album Stubborn, opened the night with an energetic set of his own.

OkayAfrica has exclusive pictures of the night for you in the photo gallery below.

Davido live on stage wearing a fur coat, sunglasses, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a chunky silver c
  

Photo by Creator Trigger Jones for OkayAfrica.

Davido performs live at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 2025.

