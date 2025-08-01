In Photos: Davido Electrifies NYC With a High-Energy Live Concert

Nigerian superstar Davido took over New York City last night with a live concert for the ages at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for his 5ive Alive Tour. It was a packed affair and a full house as Davido went through his classic hits like “Dami Duro,” as well as favorites from his new album, 5ive.

The night was full of Afrobeats energy as fellow Nigerian artist Victony, who’s still riding high off the success of his album Stubborn, opened the night with an energetic set of his own.

OkayAfrica has exclusive pictures of the night for you in the photo gallery below.