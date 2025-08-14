Did Tyla Flop? The Misunderstanding Behind ‘WWP’ Streaming Numbers

The recent chatter on social media, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, has sparked a perplexing debate: Is Tyla's career, following a breathtaking run this year and the release of a new EP, already in decline? This narrative, fueled by low unit sales figures for her music, misses the mark entirely. To understand what's truly happening, we need to look beyond outdated metrics and into the mechanics of the modern music industry.

'Dynamite' has achieved the highest debut of the year on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart Photo by chart data/X