Did Tyla Flop? The Misunderstanding Behind ‘WWP’ Streaming Numbers
Social media debates are calling the South African star's latest EP a ‘flop,’ but her streaming numbers and global impact tell a very different story.
The recent chatter on social media, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, has sparked a perplexing debate: Is Tyla's career, following a breathtaking run this year and the release of a new EP, already in decline? This narrative, fueled by low unit sales figures for her music, misses the mark entirely. To understand what's truly happening, we need to look beyond outdated metrics and into the mechanics of the modern music industry.
For a long time, an artist's success was measured by tangible numbers: how many CDs, cassette tapes, or vinyl records they sold, and later, how many digital downloads they moved on platforms like iTunes. In that era, low unit sales meant a clear commercial failure. It was this yardstick that made artists like Taylor Swift and Drake chart-topping behemoths. But the music landscape has shifted dramatically.
Today, the most significant measure of success is streaming. Digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have become the primary way the vast majority of people consume music. The industry has adjusted to this new reality, with chart formulas reflecting the change. For example, Billboard charts now count 1,500 on-demand audio streams from a single album as the equivalent of one album unit sale.
This is where the misunderstanding lies. While Tyla's physical and digital sales might be low — a common trend for many artists in the streaming era — her streaming numbers are anything but.
Her breakout hit, "Water," has amassed over a billion streams globally, and her debut album reportedly surpassed this milestone as well. Her latest EP, WWP (We Want to Party), may have sold only 3,700 units in its first week in the U.S., but her single "Dynamite," featuring Wizkid, achieved the highest debut of the year on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. This is a direct result of her streaming dominance, not her unit sales.
'Dynamite' has achieved the highest debut of the year on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart
Photo by chart data/X
For example, if we look at Spotify numbers alone, Tyla's WWP has already amassed over 60 million streams on the platform. If we consider Billboard charts, which count 1,500 streams as equivalent to one album unit, Tyla's WWP has sold around 40,000 units on Spotify alone.
Context is key, and the details are important. Even globally acclaimed Nigerian artists like Burna Boy and Rema — both of whom sell out massive venues and enjoy international fame — have had first-week U.S. album sales comparable to Tyla's. This is because they operate in niche international markets where streaming performance outweighs traditional sales in measuring success.
There is also a cultural layer to the conversation. Some critics have pointed to Tyla's identification as a "Coloured" South African and speculated that this may influence her reception among certain audiences, particularly in the U.S. While such debates are ongoing online, they underscore how modern perceptions of success are intertwined with identity, audience perception, and social media narratives — all factors that are far more complex than raw unit sales.
The narrative of a "flop" is an unfair and outdated assessment rooted in old-school thinking about sales and completely disregards the new reality of music consumption. Tyla's true success is reflected in her ability to generate millions of streams, chart internationally, and maintain cultural relevance.
