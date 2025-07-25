Wizkid and Tyla Unite for Superstar Collaboration, 'DYNAMITE'

Wizkid and Tyla, two of the biggest African music stars in the world right now, join forces for an all-out banger of a collaboration on “DYNAMITE.”

The new single, built on a bouncy bass line and syncopated drums, sees the Nigerian and South African music superstars blending their vocals perfectly as they trade sultry verses over the beat.

The new collaboration is sure to be a late contender for song of the summer, as we can see this one playing on dance floors on both sides of the Atlantic for months to come.

“DYNAMITE” features on WWP, a four-track bundle of songs Tyla has just dropped, which also features the previously released “IS IT” and “BLISS,” as well as another new track, “MR. MEDIA.”

“When I thought of doing a mixtape called ‘WWP,’ I went back to all my old demos and I remembered the Wiz one,” Tyla had previously mentioned at one of her London concerts. “And it was still good, like, after three years! I just told him, ‘Let’s finish it because I want to drop it.’”

So, “DYNAMITE” has been around for a minute, but it still plays like a fresh banger.

Listen to Wizkid and Tyla’s “DYNAMITE” and check out the full WWP bundle below.