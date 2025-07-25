Wizkid and Tyla Unite for Superstar Collaboration, 'DYNAMITE'
The single blends trademark Nigerian and South African sounds from the musicians, making for a dynamic new track.
Wizkid and Tyla, two of the biggest African music stars in the world right now, join forces for an all-out banger of a collaboration on “DYNAMITE.”
The new single, built on a bouncy bass line and syncopated drums, sees the Nigerian and South African music superstars blending their vocals perfectly as they trade sultry verses over the beat.
The new collaboration is sure to be a late contender for song of the summer, as we can see this one playing on dance floors on both sides of the Atlantic for months to come.
“DYNAMITE” features on WWP, a four-track bundle of songs Tyla has just dropped, which also features the previously released “IS IT” and “BLISS,” as well as another new track, “MR. MEDIA.”
“When I thought of doing a mixtape called ‘WWP,’ I went back to all my old demos and I remembered the Wiz one,” Tyla had previously mentioned at one of her London concerts. “And it was still good, like, after three years! I just told him, ‘Let’s finish it because I want to drop it.’”
So, “DYNAMITE” has been around for a minute, but it still plays like a fresh banger.Listen to Wizkid and Tyla’s “DYNAMITE” and check out the full WWP bundle below.
- Opinion: Can Tyla Balance Amapiano Authenticity with Global Pop Dreams? ›
- Tyla Wraps Up 2024 with Sabrina Carpenter Duet on Netflix ›
- Tyla Releases Self-Titled EP Featuring Three New Songs ›
- Tyla is Now the Highest-Charting African Female Solo Artist Ever On the Billboard Hot 100 ›
- Sammy Soso's Secret Behind Producing Tyla's "Water" and Her Debut Album ›
- Tyla Emphasizes African Music's Diversity in MTV VMAs Speech ›
- Tyla Wins 2025 AMA Afrobeats Award ›
- Seni Saraki on Co-Producing New Documentary on Wizkid ›
- Watch Wizkid's Historic Performance at London's O2 Arena ›