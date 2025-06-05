You Need to Watch This Cinematic Exploration of Immigration

French AlgerianDJ Snake has unveiled “Patience,” a music video in form, but in every other sense, a cinematic short film.

Shot in Senegal by French director and cinematographer Valentin Guiod, the seven-minute visual is a poetic exploration of migration and endurance that pays homage toAmadou & Mariam’s 2008 classic, “Sabali.” The song and its film are made more poignant by the recent passing ofAmadou Bagayoko, whose performance in the film would be his last. Set against the sun-soaked terrain of the West African nation, “Patience” follows a young man navigating the emotional and physical terrain of departure as he leaves home in search of something better. His story is one of millions across West Africa, where economic precarity, climate change, and instability continue to push people to migrate. Actor Omar Sy (Lupin, Les Intouchables) makes a powerful appearance, grounding the film’s emotional weight with a deeply felt yet understated performance.

The release of "Patience" is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes mini-documentary, which offers insight into the film's production and its resonance with both cast and crew.

“It started with a song I’ve loved for years — ‘Sabali’ by Amadou & Mariam,” DJ Snake tells OkayAfrica. “I used to listen to it on repeat. One day, I played a loop from an edit I had been working on for my team, and everyone felt the same thing: this was something special. That moment sparked the beginning of “Patience.” “But I didn’t want to just release a song. I felt the urge to give it depth and purpose. The migrant crisis is often reduced to numbers and headlines, but behind it are stories of hope, loss, and courage,” DJ Snake continues. “I didn’t want to make a political statement — I wanted to offer something emotional, something poetic. The short film became a way to express that: using beauty and silence to speak to the heart, and to remind people of the humanity behind these journeys.”

A couple sits under a tree in the music video film Patience. Photo by DJ Snake/YouTube

Once the idea for the music video struck him, he hurried to complete the song while also sharing the concept with creative director Charly Dengelser. In turn, Dengelser began scouting for producers. He found Hugo Nathan of the production company Birth, whose main challenge was how the team would visually interpret the song. “We did want to touch on immigration, but to portray it as more of a symbolic departure [...] Bringing on board Omar, a great cinematic talent, [suddenly] increased the project exponentially,” says Nathan, who also appears in the documentary. “[DJ Snake] told me the theme he wanted to explore, and then he said he wanted to do it in Senegal,” Sy says in the documentary. “When you look at Africa in the context of Europe, and these African youth with these dreams and desires about life in Europe, and they take immediate risks – it’s between a successful exile and death. And they’re aware of it when they take the risk, but they do it anyway.”

"Shooting in Senegal was incredibly powerful," DJ Snake says, "Omar Sy is a close friend, and having him involved gave the project a lot of heart and intention. Amadou & Mariam — whose iconic track "Sabali" inspired the song — are true legends, and I'm honored to have their support. But what really brought the story to life were the younger actors, like Alassane Diong and Anna Diop. Their performances were so honest and moving. They carried the emotional weight of the film and gave it its soul. Working with them was a real highlight."