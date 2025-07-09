Falz Cooks Up a Platter of Stories and Sounds on ‘The Feast’

Falz will always have something to say.

The Nigerian rapper’s catalogue is characterized by a conversational elegance colored by his infusion of several exciting sounds. Everything from pop to reggae and Afrobeats has been explored by the man bornand his latest album, The Feast, boasts a similar inclination for variety.



Speaking with OkayAfrica, Falz reveals that he has been working on the album for about three years, refining its cross-project ethos. “It was just about putting the strings together,” he says. “I knew this was a special project, and it needed its own time.” The direction was decidedly different from his last project, B.A.H.D, which reflects in the music, but Falz infers that The Feast is “more wholesome … broader. It’s more of a combination of several different elements of myself. All the different versions of me up until date are present on this album.”

One hears “Wayo,” and there’s the flash of One hears “Wayo,” and there’s the flash of Moral Instruction Falz, the one whose social commentary is flecked by the illuminating perspective of self-deceit. “Slow Down” recalls his brilliant chemistry with Simi , only now it’s Qing Madi introducing that delicate touch of soul. “Dance With You” has the seamless flow-surge of pop-attended hits like “Soft Work” and “La Fete,” all of which are spectacular showcases of Falz’s range as an artist.

“You make beautiful art sometimes, but you don’t know how it will be received, you just hope for the best,” Falz says. Photo by Falz.

The Feast has “Story Time” for its closing record. Clocking in at almost six minutes, it's the longest song Falz has ever made and one of his most important. A bracing account of his life and career, Falz recounts how he wanted to be a footballer but eventually studied law, blazing an enviable path even though music remained at the core of his ambitions. “You make beautiful art sometimes, but you don’t really know how it will be received, you just hope for the best,” he says. “For me, making this song, I wanted to just take a deep dive beneath the surface and do something that has a lot of heart. Something that explores a deeper side of myself, and for me, this involves being vulnerable and open. It involved a lot of writing.”

With storytelling at the base of hip-hop, it's also been an immanent presence in Falz's music. Right from his debut Wazup Guy to Stories That Touch and even 27, named after his then-age, we see an artist who is interested in presenting whole experiences and making lessons of them. "For me, making music is like literature," he affirms. "It's poetic, so I have to create a story, I have to capture a moment, or paint a picture. That's how art is for me, it's not just vibes. There's always a direction, there's always a concept. It has to look a certain way."

It’s remarkable how much Falz incorporates new young voices into The Feast. Given the sonic terrain covered — from Majeeed’s sweet rustic tone on “Soja” to the sing-song voices of the alt-leaning Oiza x Meyi — it’s easily his most contemporary project. “Famomi” sees DOTTi The Deity deliver on his inspired soul style, with fine touches of R&B sensibilities which elevate the record’s potential for romantic events. No doubt, Falz has often created music attuned to his perspective, but the focus on The Feast is wider, yet he succeeds at cohesion. “For me, the sounds have to be very peculiar,” he says about the artists he works with. “I had to find artists that embody that uniqueness, that peculiarity, and that’s where all these people fall. When you hear their sound, they’re unmistakable. You know them. That’s why it had to be this set of people.” Eleven years after his initial bow, Falz has continued to reflect an interesting off-music personality that complements the bubbly overtones in his music. He’s unarguably one of the most beloved celebrities around, eagerly contributing to sociopolitical causes while maintaining a respectable distance from the corridors of political power.