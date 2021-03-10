Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 10, 2021 05:53AM EST

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Elsa Majimbo and More Win at the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards

The 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards' diverse winners include Elsa Majimbo, Ada Osakwe, Professor Rudo Mathivha, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and more.

The 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards have announced this years' eight most influential women in Africa. The award show took place over a two-day summit which coincided with International Women's Day. The former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, received a Lifetime Achievement Award. More standout African women were named winners at the summit which ran under the theme "Africa Reloaded: The Power of The Collective".

Read: Here's Who Made Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 List

The breakout Kenyan comedienne, Elsa Majimbo, took home the "Entertainer of the Year" award while fellow Kenyan and Olympic athlete, Hellen Obiri, bagged the "Sports" award, this according to Bella Naija. The "Academic Excellence" award was duly received by Professor Rudo Mathivha who is the academic head at the intensive care unit in South Africa's largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Isabelle Kamariza, the founder of Solid'Africa which provides fresh meals to Rwanda's largest hospitals, was acknowledged with the "Social Impact" award.

Nigerian economist, Ada Osakwe, won the "Business Woman of the Year" award for her agricultural business venture Agrolay Ventures. Temie Giwa Tubosun, founder of health company Life Bank which aims to increase access to blood transfusions in Nigeria, received the "Technology and Innovation" award. Completing the list is South African entrepreneur, Rabia Ghoor, who reportedly founded her online make-up store Swiitch Beauty at the age of 14. Ghoor, has at the age of 20, deservedly won the "Young Achievers" award.

The Forbes Woman Africa winners were announced during the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (LWS) which took place virtually. The summit had key guest speakers including amongst the many high profile guests Zozibini Tunzi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the University of Cape Towns first Black woman vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

From Your Site Articles
Interview
Photo: Sope Adelaja.

Interview: Yung L Is Putting Out the Best Work of His Career

We talk to the Nigerian artist about his fourth project Yaadman Kingsize and connecting with his spirituality amidst the internalized corruption in his country.

Yung L has paid his dues. Over a decade ago, he left Jos for the competitive Lagos market, and then established himself as one of the finest voices creating dancehall-inflected music out of the continent.

On early records like the hit "SOS," his boisterous, informed energy jumps at the listener. No one else but Yung L can embody the full-throated promise in the lyrics "I and I be the man on fire/ I and I be the Young Mandela." Subsequent years would see him dub his style 'Afro Zimm,' an homage to his black roots as well as 'Zimm,' the Caribbean music that has inspired his journey as a person and artist.

During the creation process for his sophomore album, Yung L would tell producers that Yaadman Kingsize was 'his Grammy project,' and the task for quality was early on established. Packed in a concise tracklist of 11 songs, the album follows a character-driven journey that celebrates life, women and spirituality. Although it features homegrown icons like Seun Kuti and Wizkid, the control in Yung L's songwriting shapes the album as an imminent cult classic, the kind of project that will always find its own.

OkayAfrica spoke to Yung L about Yaadman Kingsize and the spiritual awakening that is inspiring some of his best work, a decade into his career.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading... Show less
Popular
Still visual from the official music video.

Bongeziwe Mabandla Shares Visuals for 'Masiziyekelele'

South African vocalist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has released crisp new visuals for his soulful single 'Masiziyekelele'.

South African singer and guitarist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has shared fresh visuals for his single "Masiziyekelele". The new music video comes after he dropped his third critically acclaimed album iimini in the beginning of 2020. The "Masiziyekelele" music video offers soothing visuals fitting for this autumn season and creates a mood that celebrates a deep, sensuous and soulful love.

Keep reading... Show less
Popular
Left: Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images, Centre: Photo by Mark Peckmezian, Right: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Here Are All the Nominations for the 2021 BAFTAs

Akinola Davies Jr, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman and more have been nominated for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs).

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) have recently released the 2021 list of nominees. Like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs have historically had a distinct lack of diversity with last year's nominees having been all-white and resulting in a number of boycotts of the awards show. This year's nominations list, however, has a bit of...colour.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

President Alassane Ouattara's Party Wins Majority Parliamentary Vote

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party has won majority of the contested parliamentary seats over opposition parties.