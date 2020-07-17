Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle & More Earn SAMA Nominations While Master KG, Makhadzi, Ayanda Jiya Get Snubbed
Here's the full list of nominees for the South African Music Awards.
The 28th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominees have been announced. The awards are scheduled to air virtually between August 3 to 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm (SAST) and via streaming on My Muze.
Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle and K.O dominated the list with more than four nominations each while the likes of Master KG, Makhadzi, Ayanda Jiya and Nadia Nakai were snubbed.
On Twitter, musicians had their fair share of opinions on who needed to be on the list of nominees this year.
Disappointed rapper Cassper Nyovest said rapper Nadia Nakai, who is signed under the rapper's Family Tree imprint, should have been nominated for Best Hip Hop album because she dropped a "great body of work."
Equally disappointed, singer Ayanda Jiya responded to her lack of nomination for Best R&B Album despite having released three singles, one of them "Lover for Life" featuring rapper Stogie T, has been one of the most played songs on South African radio since its release.
Fans and artists pointed out that most artists who aren't signed to big labels, mostly Sony Music or Universal Music got snubbed.
Music Video of the Year
K.O "Supa Dupa"
Nasty C ft. Rowlene "SMA"
Prince Kaybee ft. Msaki "Fetch Your Life"
Simmy "Umahlalela"
Tellaman ft. Shekhinah and Nasty C "Whipped"
TNS ft. Indlovukazi "My Dali"
Prince Kaybee ft. Indlovukazi, Supta and Afro Brothers "Gugulethu"
Kwesta ft. Makwa, Tshego AMG and Thee Legacy "Khethile Khethile"
Black Motion ft. Brenden Praise "Joy Joy"
Holly Rey "You"
AKA ft. Yanga Chief "Jika"
K.O ft. Nandi Madida "Say U Will"
Mobi Dixon ft. Samthing Soweto "Abantu"
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small ft. Mhaw Keys "Koko"
TLT ft. Thabsie "Mai Zuzu"
Lady Zamar "This is Love"
DJ Sumbody ft. Kwesta, Thebe, Vettys and Vaal Nation "Ngwana Daddy"
Zero12Finest ft. Thamagnificent 2 "Baby Are You Coming"
MFR Souls Ft. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Sha Sha "Love You Tonight"
DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile "Umlilo"
Record of the Year
Prince Kaybee ft. Msaki "Fetch Your Life"
Tellaman ft. Nasty C and Shekhinah "Whipped"
DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile "Umlilo"
Nasty C ft. Rowlene "SMA"
Sun-El Musician ft. Ami Faku "Into Ingawe"
Lady Zamar "This is Love"
Samthing Soweto ft. Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small "Akulaleki"
Prince Kaybee ft. Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and SUPTA "Gugulethu"
K.O "Supa Dupa"
Holly Rey "You"
De Mthunda & Njelic "Shesha"
Tresor ft. Msaki "Sondela"
Tshego ft. King Monada "No Ties"
AKA ft. Yanga Chief "Jika"
Blaq Diamond "Ibhonoyi"
Black Coffee ft. Usher "LaLaLa"
Kaygee Daking & Bizizi ft. Killer Kau "Kokota"
TNS ft. Indlovukazi "My Dali"
Black Motion ft. Brenden Praise "Joy Joy"
Semi Tee ft. Miano and Kammu Dee 'Labantwana Ama Uber"
Best Maskandi Album
Abafana baka Mgqumeni Bawucisha ngo Paraffin
Izingane Zoma Hlanga Lomhlabathi
Khuzani Inhloko Nes'Xhanti
Sgwebo Sentambo Inyoko YodumoThokozani Langa Upopayi
Best Traditional Music Album
Makopanela Pineng Botshelo
Tswelelang Cultural Dancers Richang
Vha Venda Cultural Group Sialala
Mma Ausi Tshiamo Ea TlholwaQadasi & Maqhinga Ungabanaki
Best Collaboration
Samthing Soweto featuring Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small "Akulaleki"
Prince Kaybee featuring Msaki "Fetch Your Life"
MFR Souls featuring DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha and Kabza De Small "Love You Tonight"
K.O featuring Nandi Madida "Say U Will"
Sha Sha featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De "Small Tender Love"
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
TYGC Family Re-birth
Jeffrey Mkansi Psalm 103
Muzie B Praise & Repentance 2nd Offering
Deborah Fraser OkaJehova AkanqotshwaDumi Mkokstad Calvary
Newcomer of the Year
Sbu Noah A David Kind of Psalm (Live)
Ami Faku Imali
Spha Mdlalose Indlel'eyekhaya
Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble Queen Nandi : The African Symphony
Viwe Mkizwana Tributes
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
The General Universal Zion Church of God (Isitimela) Uyalalelwa
Matsobane Maifo Thobela Morena
Amagoduka Themba Lami
Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo Modula Sione Ore Utlwe, Mookamedi
Amadodana Ase Wesile Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela
Best Jazz Album
Steve Dyer Genesis of a Different World
Spha Mdlalose Indlel'eyekhaya
Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble Queen Nandi: The African Symphony
Viwe Mkizwana TributesSibusiso Mash Mashiloane Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
Coenie de Villiers Coenie 2.0
Elandré Boomhuis
Elvis Blue Jou Huis
Ricus Nel Pure PlaasRiana Nel Sterker
Rest of Africa Award
Zimbabwe's Sha Sha "Blossom"
Nigeria's Sarz and WurlD ft Trobul "I love Girls"
Mozambique's Isabel Novella "Metamorfose"
Nigeria's PsychoYP "YPSZN2"
Nigeria's Davido "A Good Time"
Best Afro Pop Album
Bongo Maffin From Bongo With Love
Ami Faku Imali
Samthing Soweto Isiphithiphithi
Mthunzi Selimathunzi
Blaq Diamond Umuthi
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
Sbu Noah A David Kind of Psalm (Live)
Neyi Zimu and Omega Khunou Friends in Praise, Vol.2
Benjamin Dube Glory In His Presence
Worship House Project 17 Live at Carnival City
We Will Worship Seasons Volume II
Best R&B/Soul Album
Elaine Elements
Tellaman God Decides
Lungisa Xhamela My Heart to Your Soul
Tshego Pink PantherYanga Sobetwa Promised Land
Male Artist of the Year
Benjamin Dube Glory in His Presence
Samthing Soweto Isiphithiphithi
Prince Kaybee Re Mmino
Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko
Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda True Stories
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
T.S Toro ka Mmino
Tlale Makhene and Ziyawa Ka Zitha S.G 2.0
Judith Sephuma Power of Dreams
Ntsika I Write What I Dream
Pilani Bubu Folklore: Chapter 1
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Lance James Swansong
The Parlotones Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue
Amanda Black Power
Wouter Kellerman In a Different Light
Ndlovu Youth Choi Africa
