Lungile Matsuma
Jul. 17, 2020 10:23AM EST
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Prince Kaybee has the most nominations at this year's SAMAs.

Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle & More Earn SAMA Nominations While Master KG, Makhadzi, Ayanda Jiya Get Snubbed

Here's the full list of nominees for the South African Music Awards.

The 28th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominees have been announced. The awards are scheduled to air virtually between August 3 to 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm (SAST) and via streaming on My Muze.

Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle and K.O dominated the list with more than four nominations each while the likes of Master KG, Makhadzi, Ayanda Jiya and Nadia Nakai were snubbed.

On Twitter, musicians had their fair share of opinions on who needed to be on the list of nominees this year.

Disappointed rapper Cassper Nyovest said rapper Nadia Nakai, who is signed under the rapper's Family Tree imprint, should have been nominated for Best Hip Hop album because she dropped a "great body of work."



Equally disappointed, singer Ayanda Jiya responded to her lack of nomination for Best R&B Album despite having released three singles, one of them "Lover for Life" featuring rapper Stogie T, has been one of the most played songs on South African radio since its release.

Fans and artists pointed out that most artists who aren't signed to big labels, mostly Sony Music or Universal Music got snubbed.

Music Video of the Year

K.O "Supa Dupa"

Nasty C ft. Rowlene "SMA"

Prince Kaybee ft. Msaki "Fetch Your Life"

Simmy "Umahlalela"

Tellaman ft. Shekhinah and Nasty C "Whipped"

TNS ft. Indlovukazi "My Dali"

Prince Kaybee ft. Indlovukazi, Supta and Afro Brothers "Gugulethu"

Kwesta ft. Makwa, Tshego AMG and Thee Legacy "Khethile Khethile"

Black Motion ft. Brenden Praise "Joy Joy"

Holly Rey "You"

AKA ft. Yanga Chief "Jika"

K.O ft. Nandi Madida "Say U Will"

Mobi Dixon ft. Samthing Soweto "Abantu"

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small ft. Mhaw Keys "Koko"

TLT ft. Thabsie "Mai Zuzu"

Lady Zamar "This is Love"

DJ Sumbody ft. Kwesta, Thebe, Vettys and Vaal Nation "Ngwana Daddy"

Zero12Finest ft. Thamagnificent 2 "Baby Are You Coming"

MFR Souls Ft. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Sha Sha "Love You Tonight"

DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile "Umlilo"

Record of the Year

Prince Kaybee ft. Msaki "Fetch Your Life"

Tellaman ft. Nasty C and Shekhinah "Whipped"

DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile "Umlilo"

Nasty C ft. Rowlene "SMA"

Sun-El Musician ft. Ami Faku "Into Ingawe"

Lady Zamar "This is Love"

Samthing Soweto ft. Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small "Akulaleki"

Prince Kaybee ft. Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and SUPTA "Gugulethu"

K.O "Supa Dupa"

Holly Rey "You"

De Mthunda & Njelic "Shesha"

Tresor ft. Msaki "Sondela"

Tshego ft. King Monada "No Ties"

AKA ft. Yanga Chief "Jika"

Blaq Diamond "Ibhonoyi"

Black Coffee ft. Usher "LaLaLa"

Kaygee Daking & Bizizi ft. Killer Kau "Kokota"

TNS ft. Indlovukazi "My Dali"

Black Motion ft. Brenden Praise "Joy Joy"

Semi Tee ft. Miano and Kammu Dee 'Labantwana Ama Uber"

Best Maskandi Album

Abafana baka Mgqumeni Bawucisha ngo Paraffin

Izingane Zoma Hlanga Lomhlabathi

Khuzani Inhloko Nes'Xhanti

Sgwebo Sentambo Inyoko Yodumo

Thokozani Langa Upopayi

Best Traditional Music Album

Makopanela Pineng Botshelo

Tswelelang Cultural Dancers Richang

Vha Venda Cultural Group Sialala

Mma Ausi Tshiamo Ea Tlholwa

Qadasi & Maqhinga Ungabanaki

Best Collaboration

Samthing Soweto featuring Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small "Akulaleki"

Prince Kaybee featuring Msaki "Fetch Your Life"

MFR Souls featuring DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha and Kabza De Small "Love You Tonight"

K.O featuring Nandi Madida "Say U Will"

Sha Sha featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De "Small Tender Love"

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

TYGC Family Re-birth

Jeffrey Mkansi Psalm 103

Muzie B Praise & Repentance 2nd Offering

Deborah Fraser OkaJehova Akanqotshwa

Dumi Mkokstad Calvary

Newcomer of the Year

Sbu Noah A David Kind of Psalm (Live)

Ami Faku Imali

Spha Mdlalose Indlel'eyekhaya

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble Queen Nandi : The African Symphony

Viwe Mkizwana Tributes

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

The General Universal Zion Church of God (Isitimela) Uyalalelwa

Matsobane Maifo Thobela Morena

Amagoduka Themba Lami

Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo Modula Sione Ore Utlwe, Mookamedi

Amadodana Ase Wesile Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela

Best Jazz Album

Steve Dyer Genesis of a Different World

Spha Mdlalose Indlel'eyekhaya

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble Queen Nandi: The African Symphony

Viwe Mkizwana Tributes

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Coenie de Villiers Coenie 2.0

Elandré Boomhuis

Elvis Blue Jou Huis

Ricus Nel Pure Plaas

Riana Nel Sterker

Rest of Africa Award

Zimbabwe's Sha Sha "Blossom"

Nigeria's Sarz and WurlD ft Trobul "I love Girls"

Mozambique's Isabel Novella "Metamorfose"

Nigeria's PsychoYP "YPSZN2"

Nigeria's Davido "A Good Time"

Best Afro Pop Album

Bongo Maffin From Bongo With Love

Ami Faku Imali

Samthing Soweto Isiphithiphithi

Mthunzi Selimathunzi

Blaq Diamond Umuthi

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Sbu Noah A David Kind of Psalm (Live)

Neyi Zimu and Omega Khunou Friends in Praise, Vol.2

Benjamin Dube Glory In His Presence

Worship House Project 17 Live at Carnival City

We Will Worship Seasons Volume II

Best R&B/Soul Album

Elaine Elements

Tellaman God Decides

Lungisa Xhamela My Heart to Your Soul

Tshego Pink Panther

Yanga Sobetwa Promised Land

Male Artist of the Year

Benjamin Dube Glory in His Presence

Samthing Soweto Isiphithiphithi

Prince Kaybee Re Mmino

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko

Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda True Stories

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

T.S Toro ka Mmino

Tlale Makhene and Ziyawa Ka Zitha S.G 2.0

Judith Sephuma Power of Dreams

Ntsika I Write What I Dream

Pilani Bubu Folklore: Chapter 1

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Lance James Swansong

The Parlotones Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue

Amanda Black Power

Wouter Kellerman In a Different Light

Ndlovu Youth Choi Africa

