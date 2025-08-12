How Mavin Global Is Pushing Local Growth Within the Afrobeats Industry

The Afrobeats ecosystem has been a part of recent conversations about how its home base in Africa hasn't been a beneficiary of its global aspirations. Recently, several initiatives have emerged to address this perceived deficit.

A notable example is Mavin Global, with its Mavin Future Five, which is now accepting applications for its third edition. Hosted by the Nigerian record label, which counts Rema and Ayra Starr among its signees, the Future Five has a focused approach to diversifying local interest in the Afrobeats scene by training promising youngsters to become music executives. "People always talk about the 'next big artist,' but rarely about the next great executive," says Don Jazzy, founder and CEO of Mavin Global. "Talent is Nigeria's greatest export, and that includes the thinkers, builders, and strategists behind the music. Future Five is about giving these people the launchpad necessary to accelerate their development and build on the success we're experiencing as an industry." Since its launch in 2021, the program has recorded over 3,200 applicants and selected 10 fellows. Notably, 80 percent of its alumni are now working across Africa's entertainment ecosystem.

Tems with selected participants of her Leading Vibe initiative. Photo by Deeds Studio

Another big project is Tems' Leading Vibe initiative, which delivered access and mentorship to women artists, producers, and songwriters. Such programs demonstrate the importance of deliberate industry-building, particularly from insiders who understand the challenges of entry. Last weekend, the two-day program hosted about 20 creative professionals, with activities shared among the core tracks of artist performance, songwriting, and music production. Tems reiterated her vision in a press statement. "When I started as an artist, I had to teach myself everything, from production to navigating the music industry. Today, I'm fortunate to have a team that shares my vision, but I know my story isn't unique. There are many women [with] drive and potential, but without access to the right tools or network. That is why I started the Leading Vibe initiative," she said. "Seeing the first group together in Lagos, supporting each other, and growing through the experience, reminded me exactly why this matters."