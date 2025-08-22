Mr Eazi Drops “Casanova,” the Lead Single From His Upcoming ‘Maison Rouge’ EP

Mr Eazi has never been one to shy away from honesty. Today, the Banku Music innovator and Afrobeats star unveils his latest single, “Casanova,” a playful yet vulnerable confession wrapped in an irresistible rhythm atop which a lilting guitar sample does magic, alongside a video directed by Ademola Falomo, known for his work with Tems, Davido, and Joeboy.

Produced by Ghana’s TMXO and Nigeria’s Kel-P, “Casanova” is Mr Eazi at his most candid, admitting his temptations while reaffirming his devotion. “It’s me being honest in the most unfiltered way,” Mr Eazi explains in a press release. “I’m saying, ‘Yes, I love women, but my heart is with you.’ It’s about the reality of relationships and how we navigate our flaws, temptations, and the little things that can make or break love.” That balance between cheek and sincerity runs through the track, giving it the dual energy of a summer anthem and a late-night confession.