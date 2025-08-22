Mr Eazi Drops “Casanova,” the Lead Single From His Upcoming ‘Maison Rouge’ EP
The Afrobeats star returns with a playful yet vulnerable confession of love, and a video directed by Ademola Falomo and filmed in Barcelona.
Mr Eazi has never been one to shy away from honesty. Today, the Banku Music innovator and Afrobeats star unveils his latest single, “Casanova,” a playful yet vulnerable confession wrapped in an irresistible rhythm atop which a lilting guitar sample does magic, alongside a video directed by Ademola Falomo, known for his work with Tems, Davido, and Joeboy.
Produced by Ghana’s TMXO and Nigeria’s Kel-P, “Casanova” is Mr Eazi at his most candid, admitting his temptations while reaffirming his devotion. “It’s me being honest in the most unfiltered way,” Mr Eazi explains in a press release. “I’m saying, ‘Yes, I love women, but my heart is with you.’ It’s about the reality of relationships and how we navigate our flaws, temptations, and the little things that can make or break love.”
That balance between cheek and sincerity runs through the track, giving it the dual energy of a summer anthem and a late-night confession.
The video, shot on the streets of Barcelona, leans into that mischievous tone. Falomo, who has worked with the singer on “Patek” (2022) and “E Be Mad” (2021), casts Mr Eazi as a taxi driver whose everyday hustle spirals into chaos after an unexpected encounter. The fast-paced narrative, complete with a jealous wife and a chase sequence, plays out like a two-and-a-half-minute movie. It’s light, humorous, and romantic, underscoring the song’s flirtatious energy.
“Casanova” is the first glimpse into Mr Eazi’s forthcoming Maison Rouge EP, due in September under his emPawa Africa imprint. The project takes its name from Hotel Maison Rouge in Cotonou, Benin, where he built a creative hub while working on 2023’s The Evil Genius. In many ways, Casanova feels like an extension of that same experimental spirit that made it a personal and playful project anchored in storytelling.The single follows July’s tender “Corny” and “Attention,” his contribution to the soundtrack of this summer’s F1 film. Taken together, the releases signal an artist moving fluidly between love songs, cinematic storytelling, and big-screen soundtracking without losing the laid-back charm that made him one of the African continent’s most distinct voices.
