Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif Nominated For 2022 MTV EMAs
They are nominated alongside Zuchu and Musa Keys in the Best African Act category,
MTV recently announced the 2022 list of nominees for the upcoming European leg of its music award show. The list contains some familiar African music heavyweights who have been gaining increases recognition recently. Among some of the African nominees are Nigeria's Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems, Ghanaian Hip-hop artist Black Sherif, South Africa's artist Musa Keys, and Tanzanian singer Zuchu, who are all in the Best African Act category.
Each of the artists has achieved massive success over the past year in their own right. Among Ayra Starr's various music projects this year was a collaboration with legendary R&B artist Kelly Rowland for the remix to her hit song "Bloody Samaritan." Burna Boy has been busy too, with a slew of concerts and international performances, as well as the success of his critically acclaimed album Love, Damini.
Tems has also been hard at work. The 27-year-old singer was featured on Future's "Wait For You," alongside Drake, but her star power also spoke for itself on her "Free Mind" record. Ghana's Black Sherif is not to be left behind, his unique sound formed the core of his recent debut album The Villain I Never Was, and his feature on YouTube's Foundry Class of 2022 have further pushed his artistry into the limelight.
Musa Keys, known for his infectious and thumping, up-tempo sonics recently released a smash hit “Selema (Po Po)," a collaboration that explored the depths of Amapiano, and won the Song Of The Year at this year’s South African Music Awards. Tanzania's Zuchu has been leaving her mark on the music scene as well. The singer is one of East Africa's top female artists and her string of hits, including "Fire," a record that was released earlier this year is proof of that. The MTV EMAs will take place on November 13, 2022, in Düsseldorf, at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.
Below is a full list of all the nominees.
BEST AFRICAN ACT
- Burna Boy
- Black Sheriff
- Tems
- Musa Keyz
- Zuchu
BEST SONG
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
- Harry Styles - "As It Was"
- Jack Harlow - "First Class"
- Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
- ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ"
BEST VIDEO
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
- Doja Cat - "Woman"
- Harry Styles - "As It Was"
- Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
- Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
BEST ARTIST
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- ROSALÍA
- Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - "Sweetest Pie"
- Post Malone ft. Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
- Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro - "Te Felicito"
- Tiësto & Ava Max - "The Motto"
BEST LIVE
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- The Weeknd
BEST POP
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
BEST NEW
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tems
BEST K-POP
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- ITZY
- LISA
- SEVENTEEN
- TWICE
BEST LATIN
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK ARTIST
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Muse
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B
- Chlöe
- Giveon
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
- SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
- Foo Fighters - "Studio 666"
- ROSALÍA - "MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)"
- Stormzy - "Mel Made Me Do It"
- Taylor Hawkins -Tribute concert, London's Wembley Stadium
- Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Ed Sheeran - "2step (feat. Lil Baby)"
- Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
- Latto - "P*ssy"
- Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
- Sam Smith - "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)"
- Stromae - "Fils de joie"
BIGGEST FANS
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
- Nessa Barrett
- SEVENTEEN
- Mae Muller
- GAYLE
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
- Saucy Santana
- Stephen Sanchez
- JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
- BLACKPINK - "The Virtual" | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber - "An Interactive Virtual Experience" | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots - Concert Experience | Roblox
BEST UK/IRELAND ACT
- Adele
- Cat Burns
- Dave
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
BEST INDIAN ACT
- Armaan Malik
- Raja Kumari
- Gurbax
- Zephyrtone
- Badshah
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
- Genesis Owusu
- G Flip
- Ruel
- The Kid LAROI
- VanceJoy
BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT
- BENEE
- Coterie
- L.A.B
- Lorde
- SHOUSE
BEST CANADIAN ACT
- Avril Lavigne
- Drake
- Johnny Orlando
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
- The Irrefutable Reign Of Black Sherif - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen: Ayra Starr & Kelly Rowland "Bloody Samaritan" Remix ... ›
- Tems Will Appear On Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' - OkayAfrica ›
- Burna Boy Took Over London's O2 Academy With a Massive, Sold ... ›